Speeding car leaves pedestrian dead in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra

A speeding car claimed the life of a 69-year-old pedestrian in Hallomajra, police said on Wednesday. Identified as Mangat Ram, the deceased lived in Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, Mohali. (Getty image)

Identified as Mangat Ram, the deceased lived in Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, Mohali.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

His friend, Murari Lal, who witnessed the accident, told police that Ram was walking on the slip road near Poultry Farm Chowk, Phase 1, Industrial Area, on Monday, when a car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit him.

Ram was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he died during treatment.

The car driver, Rajat Chouhan, 26, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was arrested and later granted bail.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in a case registered at the Industrial Area police station.