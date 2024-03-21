 Speeding car leaves pedestrian dead in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Speeding car leaves pedestrian dead in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 21, 2024 09:20 AM IST

The pedestrian was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he died during treatment; the car driver, Rajat Chouhan, 26, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was arrested and later granted bail

A speeding car claimed the life of a 69-year-old pedestrian in Hallomajra, police said on Wednesday.

Identified as Mangat Ram, the deceased lived in Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, Mohali. (Getty image)
Identified as Mangat Ram, the deceased lived in Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, Mohali. (Getty image)

Identified as Mangat Ram, the deceased lived in Trivedi Camp, Mubarikpur, Mohali.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

His friend, Murari Lal, who witnessed the accident, told police that Ram was walking on the slip road near Poultry Farm Chowk, Phase 1, Industrial Area, on Monday, when a car, bearing a Chandigarh registration number, hit him.

Ram was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, where he died during treatment.

The car driver, Rajat Chouhan, 26, a resident of Sector 15, Panchkula, was arrested and later granted bail.

He was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code in a case registered at the Industrial Area police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Speeding car leaves pedestrian dead in Chandigarh’s Hallomajra
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On