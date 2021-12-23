Speeding SUV snuffs out 22-year-old biker’s life in Mohali

A speeding Toyota Fortuner claimed the life of a 22-year-old motorcyclist near the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) office in Phase 8 on Wednesday evening.

Police said the deceased was identified as Surjit Singh, who hailed from Gurdaspur in Punjab and was currently living in Sector 63, as he worked for a KFC restaurant in Mohali.

On Wednesday evening, he was returning home from work, when a recklessly driven Toyota Fortuner rammed into his motorcycle from behind.

Investigating officer ASI Amarnath said following the collision, the SUV hit the side railing, before coming to a halt. The driver fled the spot on foot, leaving the car behind. Having suffered serious injuries, Surjit died on the spot.

Police have booked the unidentified SUV driver under Sections 304-A (causing death due to negligence), 279 (rash driving) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) following a complaint by Surjit’s father, Mukhtiar Singh.

Woman hurt in hit-and-run succumbs at PGI

Four days after suffering serious injuries in a hit-and-run accident in Dera Bassi, a 52-year-old woman succumbed at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Wednesday.

Investigating officer Ramandeep Singh said the deceased, Inder Kaur, was a resident of Mirpur village in Dera Bassi.

On December 19, she was crossing the road to throw garbage, when an unidentified vehicle hit her, leaving her seriously injured. She was rushed to PGIMER, where she died during treatment on Wednesday.

The driver of the unidentified vehicle has been booked under Sections 304-A and 279 of the IPC on the statement of the deceased’s son Nanak Singh.