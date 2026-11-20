The other day, my daughter-in-law’s niece walked into the room wearing tights tucked into long socks, finished off with heeled shoes. My daughter-in-law looked at her feet, then up at her face. “Why are your socks on top of your tights?” she asked.

Fashion has become extraordinarily age-specific, and every decade has its own rulebook. (Shutterstock)

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The niece stared at us with the particular sorrow reserved for people who still remember landline telephones. “Oh my God,” she said. “You are seriously out of touch with fashion!” She then produced photographic evidence: Supermodel Kaia Gerber wearing something remarkably similar.

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I have always considered myself reasonably fashion-forward. I have survived shoulder pads, low-rise jeans, high-rise jeans, and bell-bottoms. Yet, this was humbling. The future, it turns out, is socks over tights. Still, there are limits to personal evolution. I can only admire this trend from a distance, much as one admires abstract art.

That was when it struck me: Fashion has become extraordinarily age-specific, and every decade has its own rulebook.

Take the under-20s. Their style is fearless and experimental. They wear cargo pants large enough to hold a week’s groceries, paired with tiny tops that seem to have been designed during a fabric shortage. Add socks over tights, shoes with improbable platforms, and sunglasses suggesting they are about to perform emergency eye surgery. They do not dress to please anyone, and that is their great strength. Their clothes announce: “I have an opinion.”

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{{^usCountry}} Then come the 20-to-40-year-olds. They have embraced the radical idea that clothes should express one’s personality rather than reassure distant relatives. This is also the generation that shares everything. What strikes me is not only their wardrobe, but their emotional openness. Friends are not merely friends; they are a support system, an advisory board, and a crisis-management team. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Then come the 20-to-40-year-olds. They have embraced the radical idea that clothes should express one’s personality rather than reassure distant relatives. This is also the generation that shares everything. What strikes me is not only their wardrobe, but their emotional openness. Friends are not merely friends; they are a support system, an advisory board, and a crisis-management team. {{/usCountry}}

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For my generation, the 40-to-70 cohort, life involved rather more compartmentalisation. Family was family. One did not automatically send friends a running commentary on every minor crisis. We had boundaries—some healthy, some excessive—and our fashion reflected this. We wanted to look stylish, certainly, but also “appropriate”. We spent years asking whether an outfit was too bright, too tight, too short, or too loud. The goal was to look fashionable without making anyone anxious: Elegant, yet entirely unalarming.

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Finally, there is the 70-plus generation of my mother, who are, in many ways, the most relaxed of all. My mother can look at a teenager in micro-shorts, my daughter-in-law in an oversized blazer, and me in a carefully negotiated outfit, and accept us all with admirable calm. She is far more interested in whether everyone has eaten. Socks over tights? Fine. At least the child is wearing socks.

So there we are: Four generations, four sartorial philosophies. The youngest dress as though rules are optional. The 20-to-40s dress as though self-expression is a civic duty. My generation dresses as though an invisible panel is perpetually assessing our attire. And the 70-pluses dress with the serene confidence of people who know that trends may come and go, but good tailoring and a pashmina shawl are eternal. punamsidhu@gmail.com

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The writer is a Chandigarh-based former Indian Revenue Service officer