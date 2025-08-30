SpiceJet flight makes safe landing in Srinagar after mid-air emergency

A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made a safe emergency landing at the Srinagar International Airport on Friday afternoon after experiencing a mid-air cabin pressure issue, officials confirmed. A SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made a safe emergency landing at the Srinagar International Airport on Friday afternoon after experiencing a mid-air cabin pressure issue, officials confirmed. (REUTERS File)

The aircraft, Flight SG 385, carrying 205 passengers, including four infants and seven crew members, reported a rapid descent during approach due to a sudden rise in cabin altitude, triggering a cabin altitude warning.

Officials said that the pilot made multiple landing attempts before safely touching down at 3:27pm. Emergency protocols were activated at the airport as a precaution.

“Emergency arrangements were declared at the airport. However, the aircraft landed safely, and all passengers disembarked normally. No medical call was made by any passenger or crew member after landing,” an airport official said.

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson confirmed the incident, stating: “On August 29, SpiceJet flight SG 385 operating from Delhi to Srinagar experienced a rapid descent during approach following a rise in cabin altitude, which triggered a cabin altitude warning. The crew carried out all necessary checks as per standard operating procedures, and the Captain requested priority landing as a precautionary measure.”

The airline added that all passengers and crew disembarked safely, and there were no injuries or medical issues reported.