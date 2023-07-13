Mission Grameen: Srinagar ranks among top 10 districts in Swachh Sarvekshan Mission

Srinagar has become the model district of the country under Swachh Bharat Mission Grameen(SBM-G) and it figures among the top ten districts of the country. The Srinagar district had embarked on cleanliness mission to transform its rural villages into Model Villages (HT File Photo)

Official spokesman while terming it as another milestone said that district has completed the target of 100% model villages under prestigious cleanliness scheme Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-G 2.0). “The district administration Srinagar with dedicated team of Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj launched an ambitious plan to transform all the villages of the District into Model villages under Swachh Bharat Mission (SBM-G 2.0).

The District had embarked on cleanliness mission to transform its rural villages into Model Villages with a vision to enhance the living standards of its inhabitants, improve infrastructure and promote sustainable development, this initiative aims to bring about a comprehensive socio-economic upliftment,” the spokesman said.

The Srinagar District (Rural) comprised of four CD-Blocks Harwan, Khonmoh. Srinagar and Qamarwari having jurisdiction of 21 Gram Panchayats comprising of 26 villages from picturesque foothills of Faqir Gujree, Harwan to Sangri Khonmoh and plain areas of Lasjan, Nowgam and Panzinara. “Recognizing the need for inclusive cleanliness of villages, to achieve the vision to reality, a rigorous saturation campaign was launched to ensure that all the Households, Schools/Anganwari Centers. Panchayat Ghars in the villages of the District have access to a functional toilet, with separate facilities for men and women. Besides, a number of drains/soakage pits were constructed in the villages for disposal of grey water in forward linkage with UEED of Srinagar Municipal Corporation. As a result of which, all 26 villages of District Srinagar were declared as ODF Plus in Aspiring Category,” the spokesman said.

While embarking into next category of sanitation to make these villages ODF Plus Rising, segregation sheds and compost pits were constructed for solid waste management to segregate the waste and its proper.

“Barely after making these villages ODF Plus Rising, a massive sanitation drive was launched in all the Gram Panchayats by way of door to door collection of waste and its proper disposal by roping in village sanitation Committees, Welfare Committee, an outsourced agency namely “SAAF (A group of volunteers)”, which has yielded results and villages observed to have minimal litter, minimal stagnant waste water and no plastic waste dump,” the spokesman said adding that a campaign was launched in all the villages by engraving painting at prominent places depicting messages/slogans with regard to benefits of cleanliness, thereby the villages became ODF Plus Model.

The Central Government has approved the Phase II of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) [SBM (G)] till 2024-25 with focus on Open Defecation Free Plus (ODF Plus), which includes ODF sustainability and Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM). “The program will also work towards ensuring that no one is left behind and everyone uses a toilet.Under the program, provision for incentive of ₹12,000/- for construction of Individual Household Toilet (IHHL) to the newly emerging eligible households as per the existing norms will continue. Funding norms for Solid and Liquid Waste Management (SLWM) have been rationalized and changed to per capita basis in place of no. of households, Additionally, financial assistance to the Gram Panchayats (GPs) for construction of Community Managed Sanitary Complex (CMSC) at village level has been increased from Rs2 lakh to ₹3 lakh per CMSC.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON