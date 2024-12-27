Srinagar receives season’s first snowfall, two months dry spell ends in Valley

Srinagar Many parts of Kashmir witnessed seasons first major snowfall bringing relief from the cold wave. The summer capital--Srinagar--witnessed season’s first snowfall on Friday. As per officials three inches of snow was recorded in the city. People enjoying at Lal Chowk during first snowfall of the season in Srinagar on Friday. (Waseem Andrabi /HT)

MeT office has predicted more snow in coming days due to active Western Disturbance over Kashmir. Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Sonmarg and several parts of north and south Kashmir recorded snowfall since Friday morning. The snowfall also led to delay in flights from the Srinagar airport. Due to snow seven flights got cancelled.

“Compared to northern parts, south Kashmir witnessed more snow. We hope this weather system brings more snow in coming days,” said a senior MeT official in Srinagar.

“Its a first major snowfall of season in Srinagar. We hope it will continue through out night, especially this snowfall was necessary as most of our water resources were running dry due to dryspell,” said Ajaz Ahmad of old city. Even tourists at many places in the city were seen enjoying the snowfall.

The officials of diaster management said machines have been pressed into service on Srinagar-Jammu national highway and Srinagar-Gulmarg highway. Gulmarg also witnessed 5 to 6 inches of snow which has brought happiness among the tourists and hoteliers who expect good tourist arrival on the New Year. Kashmir Weather--a private weather channel-- said the ongoing active western disturbance appears to be more intense than initially expected by weather models.

“Based on current ground observations and future forecast, significant snowfall is expected in a few higher altitudes, with accumulations ranging between 12 and 18 inches. Some plains in south Kashmir may also record good snowfall, with varying accumulations (will vary from area to area).

For central and north Kashmir plains, the system’s intensity remains uncertain, making it difficult to estimate snowfall amounts or depth,” the channel said adding that this weather system is expected to remain active until tomorrow afternoon.

Meanwhile, Kashmir University has postponed all the examinations for two days due to snowfall. MeT office in Srinagar said Srinagar recorded temperature -3.3 degree Celsius which is 5.7 degrees less than normal temperature.

“I drove from Jammu to Srinagar today. It snowed continuously from Banihal to Srinagar. The conditions were quite treacherous. I understand there are around 2000 vehicles stuck between the tunnel & Qazigund. My office has been in touch with the administration in South Kashmir. While snow clearance has been done the road is very icy. Heavy vehicles are being allowed to move & efforts are on to clear the rest of the stranded vehicles,” Omar Abdullah wrote on X while posting pictures of snow on the Srinagar Jammu national highway.

“Just spoke to DC Anantnag about the current situation of the road between Qazigund & the tunnel. The icy conditions have caused traffic to back up. The stranded vehicles, in both directions, are slowly moving & where necessary being assisted. The DC is on the spot with his team. I’ve instructed him to ensure that vehicles with families & children must be given priority. If necessary arrangements for overnight shelter will be made. The DC is accompanied by an ambulance,” Omar wrote