Srinagar records season’s coldest night at -3.2 degree Celsius

The cold intensified further in Kashmir as Srinagar witnessed coldest night of the season with officials predicting further fall in temperatures for the next seven days, weather officials said on Monday. People enjoy a Shikara ride on a cold foggy morning at Dal Lake, in Srinagar on Monday. (ANI)

The meteorological centre in Srinagar said that the capital Srinagar recorded -3.2 degree Celsius, some 3.3 notches below normal, during the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

All the other weather monitoring stations of Kashmir division recorded sub zero temperatures as did Banihal in Jammu division. The valley experienced foggy conditions in the morning.

The coldest stations were Konaibal and Pahalgam in South Kashmir at -4.5 and -4 degrees Celsius respectively.

The MeT informed that the northern station of Kupwara also recorded -3.2 degrees Celsius. Jammu city was relatively better at 10 degree Celsius while Banihal was cold at -1.2 degree Celsius.

The MeT said that the cold weather will intensify while the fog will continue in the coming days as well.

“Further fall in both maximum and minimum temps by 1-2°C during next seven days,” said MeT director Mukhtar Ahmad in an update. “Shallow to moderate fog is likely to continue at many places of Kashmir division and isolated places of Jammu division,” he said.

The MeT said that the weather will remain try till December 1.

“December 2 will be generally cloudy towards afternoon with the possibility of a brief spell of very light snow over isolated higher reaches,” he said.