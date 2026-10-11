St John’s organises eco fair

Eco Fair 2026 Promotes Green Consumerism

The eco fair or Kaushal mela highlighted the principles of reduce, reuse, recycle and upcycle, while giving students valuable hands-on experience in creativity, teamwork, presentation and entrepreneurship. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The eco club of St John’s High School, Chandigarh, organised Eco Fair 2026 supporting green consumerism on October 10, 2026, in the school auditorium, with the theme “Be Vocal for Local.”

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The event brought together students from Classes 6 to 10, who showcased and sold creative, eco-friendly products promoting sustainability, reuse, local resources and traditional skills.

Student Products Showcase Sustainability and Traditional Skills

Class 6 presented “Chatpati Yaadein”, a nutritious chana chaat prepared without gas cooking. Class 7 showcased colourful tie-and-dye handkerchiefs, while Class 8 offered homemade pickles reflecting traditional flavours and food preservation activity covered under Kaushal Bodh. Class 9 creatively upcycled old mugs into attractive plant holders, and Class 10 presented eco-friendly packaging materials crafted from reused paper as alternatives to conventional packaging.

Hands-On Learning and Greener Choices

The eco fair or Kaushal mela highlighted the principles of reduce, reuse, recycle and upcycle, while giving students valuable hands-on experience in creativity, teamwork, presentation and entrepreneurship. The event was a vibrant celebration of sustainability, creativity and local traditions, inspiring students to make responsible greener choices and contribute towards a greener future.

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Frequently Asked Questions When and where was Eco Fair 2026 held? It was held on October 10, 2026, in the auditorium of St John’s High School, Chandigarh. What was the theme of Eco Fair 2026? The theme was “Be Vocal for Local.” What principles did the eco fair highlight? The eco fair highlighted reduce, reuse, recycle and upcycle.