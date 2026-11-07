Staff crunch, medicine shortage plague ayurvedic dispensary in Ludhiana

Crumbling wall plaster, a neglected courtyard and rooms with aging furniture and equipment paint a stark picture of decay at the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary in Model Gram, near Kochar Market. The facility, which has been catering to more than 40 patients every day, is struggling with a shortage of staff and essential medicines.

An ayurvedic dispensary in Ludhiana on Saturday. (HT)

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The posts of two staff nurse, a female masseur, an attendant and a clerk have been lying vacant since 2022, officials said. The dispensary has two doctors, one specialising in Panchakarma and the other one in surgery. Several ayurvedic medicines, particularly those containing gold and silver ingredients, are not available here.

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“The building needs proper maintenance and better facilities. The authorities should renovate the dispensary and ensure a better environment for the patients,” said Raju, a visitor.

A patient, Suman, said, “Sometimes, prescribed medicines are not available at the dispensary.”

The dispensary has three pharmacists, including a regular employee and two appointed under the National Ayush Mission. A staff nurse, an attendant, a regular watchman, a sweeper, a regular cook and a male masseur appointed under the Ayush Mission are also deputed here.

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{{^usCountry}} With more than 40 patients visiting the facility daily, the shortage of nursing and other supporting staff places additional pressure on its limited workforce. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} With more than 40 patients visiting the facility daily, the shortage of nursing and other supporting staff places additional pressure on its limited workforce. {{/usCountry}}

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When contacted, Punjab ayurveda director Dr Raman Khanna said some of the medicines had been received while the remaining items had been ordered. Tenders were floated for the procurement. The supplies received are currently undergoing testing. “The remaining items are expected to arrive in 10 days after which they will be distributed to the dispensaries. Some of the material is currently lying at the Model Gram facility,” he said.

Regarding the infrastructure issues at the dispensary, he said the department would look into the matter and work towards addressing the infrastructure-related issues as well.

As far as the staff shortage is concerned, he said, “I joined a year ago. I have been making efforts to overcome the shortage. The government has now approved the process of inviting applications for fresh recruitment to fill the vacant posts. We will complete the required formalities, including interviews, and the recruitment process is expected to take around a month. After completing the procedure, new staff will be appointed to fill the vacant positions.”

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