Saturday, May 04, 2024
New Delhi
Staff irked by work delays at govt schools in Ludhiana sans heads

ByAkanksha Attri, Ludhiana
May 04, 2024 10:49 PM IST

The academic staff of a government school said as the registration process is ongoing post result declaration, the signatures of the principal are mandatory for completion of documented work

The teachers at various government schools across the district complain of delay in routine administrative work due to absence of school heads, indulged in poll duties.

The work is halted as the school heads are not available due to election duties. (HT File)
The work is halted as the school heads are not available due to election duties. (HT File)

The academic staff of a government school said as the registration process is ongoing post result declaration, the signatures of the principal are mandatory for completion of documented work. The work is halted as the school heads are not available due to election duties.

The principal of a government senior secondary school said, “I visit the school in morning for around two hours. Then, I am required to fulfil my election duty at a place far from the school. We have not been able to submit the sports fund of our school whose last date was April 26, as I have not been able to sign the papers required to be submitted for the same.” The school heads must be exempted from election duties so that the academic work is not hampered, the principal added.

Another government school principal said there have been a number of activities going on in the schools, especially the ones introduced in the new academic year and the institutions have been directed to arrange these within a given period of time. “We are trying to manage the routine work, new enrolments, election duties along with the said activities. At the end, we are humans, not machines,” the principal added.

Deputy commissioner-cum-district election officer said, “Booth level officers deployed from the education department are remunerated for their duties, but, if any of the school heads feel that the studies are getting affected, they can always approach the education officers to get these teachers replaced. Employees from all the departments are deployed in election duties.”

The principals of various government schools suggested to introduce the election cess. The principal said, “Instead of deputing teachers and principals on election duties, the government should employ a set of people dedicated to fulfil the election duties voluntarily. This would generate employment and would limit the educators to academic work only.”

New Delhi
Saturday, May 04, 2024
