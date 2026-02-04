Storm over CM’s ‘cryptic’ post on Beas dera head calling charges against Majithia ‘false’

A day after Radha Soami Satsang Beas head Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon termed the drug charges against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia “false”, chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s cryptic social media post, ostensibly aimed at the dera chief, on Tuesday triggered a political storm in Punjab. The 135-year-old Beas sect, with a huge following across the country, has steadfastly stuck to its long tradition of staying apolitical. Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon has been at the helm of the sect since 1990. (ANI File)

Several Opposition leaders from the Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Shiromani Akali Dal hit out at the chief minister, accusing him of being “discourteous” to the widely respected spiritual leader.

The reactions were sparked by Mann’s post on X in which, without naming the dera head, he said that only God can save courts where visitors become judges. Mann’s post in Punjabi alluded to Baba Dhillon remarks to the media after his 30-minute meeting with Majithia in the Nabha jail on Monday, before the Supreme Corut granted bail to Akali leader who has been incarcerated since June last. The dera chief had said that the allegations against the SAD leader were “false” - a remark that was interpreted as a clean chit to Majithia and a major blow to the AAP government’s narrative against Akali leader known to be trenchant critic of the ruling party.

Baba Dhillon, a close relative of Majithia’s wife and Akali legislature, Ganieve Kaur, had clearly said that he had met the jailed Akali leader owing to their familial ties. This was his second meeting with Majithia in jail in the last four months.

To be sure, the 135-year-old venerable Beas sect, with a huge following across the country, has steadfastly stuck to its long tradition of staying apolitical , though politicians of all hues are known to visit the dera and call on its spiritual head Baba Dhillon who has been at the helm of the sect since 1990.

Taking umbrage at Mann’s post, BJP leader and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu said the comment made by the chief minister about the Dera Beas head was highly condemnable. “The statement has not only hurt the sentiments of the sangat, but also hurt the dignity of the chief minister’s office,” he said, calling the act of crossing the limits of respect “most unfortunate.” BJP’s state president Sunil Jakhar also expressed displeasure over the remark. Congress leader Sukhpal Singh Khaira accused Mann of using “derogatory” and “cheap language” to target Baba Gurinder Singh over his meeting with Majithia. Calling the remarks “highly unfortunate”, he said that it was wrong for a sitting CM to drag a respected spiritual leader into political mudslinging merely because of a social meeting.

“Spiritual and religious leaders often meet people from different walks of life, and politicising such interactions reflects poorly on the dignity of the CM’s office,” the Bholath MLA argued, urging Mann to rise above partisan politics. SAD chief spokesperson Arshdeep Singh Kaler also criticised Mann for his social media post, claiming it was targeted at the Dera Beas sect chief. “When you speak against the dera or its head, we should understand that whenever oppression rises, sant mahapurush (saints and spiritual leaders) speak. Mann’s post shows his frustration,” he said, calling the remark “distressing”.

The sharp reactions pushed the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) into a damage-control mode, with its state chief and cabinet minister Aman Arora stating that he respected Baba Gurinder Singh Dhillon and that the meeting between him (Dera Beas head) and Majithia was merely a “personal visit.” Speaking to reporters after distributing health cards in Sheron village of Sangrur district, Arora said that he would not like to say more on the matter, as there was no need to politicise it.

Majithia was arrested by the vigilance bureau from his Amritsar residence in June last year in connection with a disproportionate assets case involving the alleged laundering of ₹540 crore. The SAD leader walked out of jail on Tuesday after the SC granted him bail on Monday.

