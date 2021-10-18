Stranded tourist dies at Sarchu, snow brings down mercury in Himachal

A tourist died of hypoxemia at Sarchu, while eight people, including seven tourists, stranded at Kunzum Pass were rescued after their vehicles were stuck in heavy snowfall in Lahaul-Spiti district on Sunday night.

Police identified the tourist who died as 67-year-old Sanjeev Kumar Sinha of Bhagalpur in Bihar. They said that he was brought dead at the army hospital in Sarchu. Hypoxemia or low level of oxygen in the blood was cited as the cause of death.

Local residents were the first to reach the spot and rescued the tourists, the police said.

“We gathered a team of about a dozen people and started the rescue at night. The stranded tourists have been brought to Losar and are safe now,” Tsering Choephel, a resident of Losar, said on Monday.

The higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh got the first spell of heavy snowfall of the season on Sunday, while the lower hills received light to moderate rainfall.

Besides Kunzum Pass, places that received heavy snowfall in the state are Baralacha La, Manali, Lahaul and Spiti and Chamba.

Police urge tourists to avoid travelling

In an advisory, the police urged tourists to avoid travelling to Rohtang Pass and Leh on Monday in view of the inclement weather.

“Manali-Leh and Manali-Kaza highways have been closed for traffic due to fresh snowfall at Baralacha Pass and Kunzum Pass. No vehicles are allowed towards Leh from Darcha and towards Kaza. Tourists should avoid travelling on these routes,” said Lahaul-Spiti superintendent of police Manav Verma said.

However, he said, traffic movement through Atal Tunnel at Rohtang Pass is smooth.

Bus service on the Chamba to Killar route via Sach Pass has also been stopped due to snowfall.

Orange alert sounded, more rain forecast

Snow and rain have brought down the temperature in the state. Keylong, the administrative headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti, was the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3 degrees Celsius followed by Kalpa at 4.9 degrees Celsius. Kufri recorded a low of 9.6 degrees, Manali 10.4 degrees and Dalhousie 10.5 degrees.

The meteorological department has forecast heavy snowfall and rainfall on Monday and issued an orange alert.

“An active wet spell of moderate to heavy rainfall in the mid-hills and plains and heavy snowfall in the higher reaches is likely to occur during on Monday that may disrupt traffic and other services. Tourists and the public are advised to take safety measures and avoid travelling,” said Shimla-based meteorological centre director Surender Paul.