A 20-year-old BTech student succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER, Sector 12, days after a road accident near NMIMS University in the Sarangpur area. Student killed in bike-car collision; driver booked

The deceased has been identified as Abhinva Sharma, a resident of Sector 19. According to the complaint filed by his friend Sagar, 19, a resident of Khuda Lahora, the accident occurred on January 7 when both were travelling on a motorcycle from NMIMS University towards Sector 15.

Sagar said that Abhinva was riding the motorcycle while he was a pillion rider. Shortly after leaving the university, a black car allegedly made a sudden right turn without signalling, resulting in a collision. Both youths were thrown onto the road and sustained serious injuries.

The car driver reportedly transported the injured to the government multi-specialty hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, from where Abhinva was later referred to PGIMER due to the severity of his condition. Sagar said that he was initially unfit to provide a statement due to his own medical state. Abhinva passed away during treatment on January 10.

Upon receiving information from the hospital, police collected the death summary and shifted the body to the mortuary. Based on Sagar’s statement, a case has been registered at the Sarangpur police station under Sections 281 and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against the car driver.

Police said that a detailed investigation is underway to identify the driver and take further legal action.