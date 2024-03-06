Submit fresh report on garbage dumping sites: NGT to Ludhiana DC

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday directed the Ludhiana deputy commissioner to submit a fresh report on action taken regarding the dumping of garbage in Gill village’s pond and various open sites, including roads. A view of the dumping of garbage in the pond of Gill village in Ludhiana on Wednesday, March 06, 2024. (Manish/HT Photo)

The NGT asked the DC along with other respondents, including the municipal corporation and state of Punjab to submit the reply one week before the hearing on May 14.

The report aims to outline proposed actions for addressing garbage dumping sites, including the planned relocation of waste from the Giaspura dumpsite to Jamalpur by June 30, 2024, and the preparation of a detailed project report for bioremediation at Jainpur, Hambran Road.

The NGT’s directive follows a petition filed by Kapil Arora and Kuldeep Singh Khaira, members of the Public Action Committee, highlighting concerns over the unscientific handling of garbage as per the Solid Waste Management Rules 2016.

Arora emphasised the petition’s focus on addressing the improper disposal of garbage and burning of organic waste in Ludhiana, along with the non-utilisation of numerous e-rickshaws and the lack of action in processing garbage at Giaspura and the old dump site at Hambran Road.

Arora claimed that the NGT had formulated a committee comprising of DM, MC and PPCB. However, the committee tried to “mislead” the tribunal by submitting a wrong report by mentioning that the dumping of garbage on roads at Gill village pond, outside shops at Bajwa Nagar, old courts, open plot at Model Town extension etc. has been closed permanently and there is no incident of fire of organic waste noticed at the DC office.

After such a “misleading” report by the committee, Arora said they submitted the objections along with photographs as evidence, after which the NGT issued notices to the respondents including state of Punjab, deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, municipal commissioner & others on January 4.

Khaira alleged that discrepancies in the committee’s report, indicating “misleading” information about the closure of garbage dumping sites and the absence of organic waste fires at specific locations. Consequently, the NGT issued notices to the state of Punjab, Ludhiana DC, municipal corporation and others.