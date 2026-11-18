Sugarcane growers, who launched an indefinite dharna outside the Mukerian sugar mill three days ago, blocked one side of the Jalandhar-Pathankot national highway on Tuesday after talks with the mill management and local administration failed. Their demands include settlement of outstanding dues, a hike in procurement prices and operationalisation of all sugar mills with immediate effect.

The farmer leaders threatened to block the entire highway if the government failed to act swiftly. (HT FILE)

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Farmer leaders said that several crores of rupees were due to the sugar mills but despite repeated requests and warnings, the same were not being paid. Demanding a hike in sugarcane prices, they said the farmers were not being paid more even when rates of sugar and its byproducts had considerably increased. A delay in crushing would cause financial losses, they added. The farmer leaders threatened to block the entire highway if the government failed to act swiftly.

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