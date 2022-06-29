Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Suggestions invited to help reduce travel time between Chandigarh and International airport
chandigarh news

Suggestions invited to help reduce travel time between Chandigarh and International airport

Various stakeholders were entrusted with making suggestions to reduce travel time between the city and the International Airport in Mohali
UT administration has invited suggestions to help reduce travel time between Chandigarh and International airport. (HT File)
Published on Jun 29, 2022 02:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Various stakeholders on Tuesday were entrusted with making suggestions to reduce travel time between the city and the International Airport in Mohali.

The stakeholders include civic bodies of Chandigarh and Mohali, traffic police and engineering wings, among others.

The direction was given in a meeting presided over by UT adviser, Dharampal, on the issue of establishing a “green channel” between the city and the international airport to reduce travel time. The report about the same is to be presented before the high court, where a matter on the issue is pending consideration of the court.

During the meeting, it was informed that there are 15 traffic light points from Transport Chowk to the airport. Of these, nine are under the jurisdiction of UT administration, three under the municipal corporation, Mohali, two are under JLPL engineering wing, a private builder, and the remaining one under the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA).

An official said after detailed deliberations, it was decided that all the stakeholders, including those from Mohali, will examine the issue and send their comments to the UT chief engineer within a week’s time.

