Sukhbir slams ban on wheat export

Chandigarh : Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday slammed the Centre’s decision of banning wheat export, saying the move will cause a drop in the demand for the crop and farmers will be the worst sufferers. He also demanded a compensation of ₹500 per quintal for the farmers for having suffered yield loss due to sudden change in weather and due to ban on exports.

The Union government has banned wheat exports in a bid to check high prices amid concerns of wheat output being hit by scorching heat wave.

“A fall in demand will have a negative spiral impact on the entire economy. The farmers and farm labourers will be the worst sufferers but no economic segment nor any section of society will escape its negative short-term and long-term consequences,” he said in a statement here.

He said the withdrawal of export ban has become all the more necessary now as farmers, especially in Punjab, have suffered a huge and unbearable blow because of an estimated 33% lower wheat yield because of unexpected weather fluctuations.

Sukhbir said the government must apply uniform standards and adopt identical policies with regard to fall in productivity and production in industry and agriculture.

The SAD president said the only way to provide relief to the suffering peasantry and farm labour and to steady the overall curve of economy is to declare the sudden weather change a natural calamity and announce an “across the board” relief and compensation to the farmers, however, it is surprising that the AAP government and CM Bhagwant Mann haven’t even thought of it yet.