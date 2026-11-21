Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday accused the previous BJP government of putting state’s assets up for sale and allotting land to private firms at throwaway prices in the name of customised packages.

Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu addresses the House in Dharamshala on Friday. (HT Photo) more less

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Replying to an adjournment motion under Rule 67 brought by the opposition BJP legislators on Tuesday, during the ongoing winter session of the House, on the alleged sale of state assets, Sukhu said industrial land was given to big companies at concessional rates while young entrepreneurs from Himachal were made to pay market prices.

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When Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania asked the CM to begin his reply, the Opposition began protesting and trooped into the well of the House, alleging that some of their members were yet to speak on the motion.

Despite the protests, Sukhu continued with his reply, and the Opposition continued sloganeering in the well of the House. Afterwards BJP MLAs staged a walkout.

Sukhu alleged that during the previous BJP government’s tenure, industrial plots were converted into real estate projects. The CM said 300 bighas were allotted to a private firm at ₹1 per square metre, along with a waiver of electricity duty of ₹3 per unit. He claimed that no work had been undertaken on the proposed project so far.

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{{^usCountry}} He also alleged that around 4,000 bighas were allotted at the same rate, while another 150 bighas were given to another private firm. He claimed that nearly 5,000 bighas in the Baddi-Nalagarh belt were being considered for a 99-year lease at the nominal rate. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He also alleged that around 4,000 bighas were allotted at the same rate, while another 150 bighas were given to another private firm. He claimed that nearly 5,000 bighas in the Baddi-Nalagarh belt were being considered for a 99-year lease at the nominal rate. {{/usCountry}}

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The CM accused the previous regime of favouring a company associated with a film personality by allotting around 124 bighas in Manali, allegedly worth more than ₹500 crore, despite the company being a defaulter in Uttarakhand.

Targets BJP over financial crisis, walkout

Taking a dig at BJP’s walkout, Sukhu said the opposition had brought the motion but did not stay in the House to hear the government’s response. He also accused the BJP of being divided into five factions.

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On the state’s financial position, he said the discontinuation of the revenue deficit grant (RDG) had resulted in a loss of ₹8,000 crore to Himachal Pradesh. However, he assured government employees and pensioners that salaries and pensions would not be withheld, while arrears would be cleared in a phased and systematic manner.

Defends electric bus procurement

Responding to allegations concerning electric buses, Sukhu said the tender conditions provided for 12 years of free maintenance by the supplier and a minimum range of 180km on a single charge. He claimed that buses had subsequently covered 246km and 276km on a single charge.

He said his government had withheld payments wherever corruption allegations had surfaced and would take action if irregularities were established.

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