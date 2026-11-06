Sukhu dedicates, lays foundation stones of 175-cr projects in Bharmour

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday dedicated and laid the foundation stones of 26 developmental works worth ₹175 crore for Bharmour assembly constituency of Chamba district at Lylh Kothi.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu flagged off an anti-chitta walkathon from PM SHRI government model senior secondary school, Tissa, in Chamba district.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The chief minister inaugurated the upgradation of the Bharmour-Badgram road via Gaagal to Luni, constructed at a cost of ₹10.64 crore, upgradation of the Sirdi to Supa road at a cost of ₹9.65 crore, public parking-cum-shopping complex in PWD Division, Holi, at a cost of ₹83 lakh and the new model degree college at Lylh Kothi, constructed at an outlay of ₹14.46 crore. He also inaugurated a bridge over Batotu Nallah on Kilod Kuned road built at the cost of ₹2.41 crore and four rooms at government senior secondary school, Mehla, constructed at the cost of ₹33 lakh and an Ayurvedic dispensary built at the cost of ₹16 lakh in Belaj.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones of several developmental projects in the constituency. These included a new 30-bed hospital building at community health centre (CHC), Choori, to be constructed at a cost of ₹5.64 crore. Besides, he also laid the foundation stone of the new building of sub-tehsil Dharwala to be constructed at the cost of ₹50 lakh.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Vows strict action against drug mafias {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vows strict action against drug mafias {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The chief minister later flagged off an anti-chitta walkathon from PM SHRI government model senior secondary school, Tissa, in Chamba district.

A large number of students took part in the walkathon. Sukhu said that the state government was taking strict action against drug mafias and that there was no place in Himachal Pradesh for those involved in the illegal drug trade.

On Wednesday evening, Sukhu reached Dehgran in Bairagarh, under the Churah assembly constituency of Chamba district, as part of the state government’s ‘Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar’ programme. The chief minister interacted directly with residents, mahila mandals and yuva mandals and listened to their concerns and demands.

Sukhu said the state government would soon launch the ‘Mukhyamantri Ka Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana’ next month. Under the scheme, eligible women from poor families will receive financial assistance of ₹1,500 per month. Beneficiaries will also be provided with 300 units of free electricity and free medical treatment through health insurance cards.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Chief Minister also announced that Bairagarh senior secondary school would be affiliated with the CBSE from the next academic session.

He also visited the residence of Chandramani Kulethi, general secretary of the state youth congress, at Holi, in the Bharmour constituency on Thursday and offered condolences to his bereaved family.