Sukhu seeks list of suspects from DGP

ByGaurav Bisht, Shimla
Oct 12, 2023 10:30 PM IST

Several police personnel implicated in ₹400 crore crypto currency fraud case; some took VRS. SIT may release list of officers linked to the case. CM seeks list of officers involved. Two masterminds apprehended, alleged ringleader fled country. Efforts to repatriate him underway.

Several police personnel have been implicated in the multi-crore crypto currency fraud case wherein people of the state were duped of over 400 crore. Sources said that some cops had taken premature voluntary retirement (VRS) in light of the unearthing of the fraud.

Sources said that the special investigation team (SIT) that is probing the fraud may release a list of officers linked to the case in the near future.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed his displeasure upon discovering links between the police force and the crypto currency fraudsters . He sought a comprehensive list of police officers and government employees potentially involved in the scam from director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu.

Notably, Sunil Kumar, a retired head constable, was apprehended by Mohali police in relation to the fraud.

Adding to the list of suspects, Ashwini Kumar has been arrested by Punjab police in connection with the case. Both individuals hailing from Hamirpur enticed people in Himachal and Punjab to invest in cryptocurrency by promising double returns.

The SIT, tasked with investigating the case, has already apprehended two of the masterminds, Sukhdev and Hemraj Thakur, who were traced to Gujarat.

The court has remanded them to judicial custody until October 21. The alleged ringleader, Subhash of Mandi, has fled the country, prompting the police SIT to initiate efforts to repatriate him to India. Whosoever had fled the country and the police, we will get them back, DGP Kundu said, adding that the police had formed a 13 member special investigation team to probe the alleged scam.

