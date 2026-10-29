Sunni Dam project: PWD, SJVN signs MoU for road widening, 152-m bridge

The Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (PWD) and Sutlej Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVN) have signed an MoU for infrastructure development works worth ₹72.82 crore under the rehabilitation and resettlement plan of the 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydroelectric Project.

Public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh

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The MoU was signed by PWD superintending engineer Deepak Raj Chauhan and SJVNL executive director Vikas Sharma in the presence of public works and urban development minister Vikramaditya Singh here on Wednesday.

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In a statement issued here, the minister said the initiative aims to strengthen infrastructure in project-affected areas and accelerate regional development.

Under the agreement, the major district road (MDR-22) from Khaira to Ogli will be upgraded and widened, while a 152-metre-span bridge will be constructed over the Sutlej River at Ogli-Parlog.

The works are expected to improve road connectivity, facilitate smoother movement and provide safer and more convenient transportation for local residents.

Singh also reviewed the progress of works being undertaken by SJVNL and the concerned departments. Discussions were held on issues related to the Jal Shakti Department, the Sunni Division and matters concerning the project authorities.

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{{^usCountry}} HP launches programme for urban waste mngmt {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HP launches programme for urban waste mngmt {{/usCountry}}

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Minister Vikramaditya on Wednesday inaugurated a one-day state-level capacity-building programme under Project Circular Bharat, jointly organised by the Urban Development Department and Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) to strengthen the capacity of elected representatives and officials of urban local bodies (ULBs) to implement the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2026, effectively. The programme aims to make waste management systems more efficient, inclusive and environmentally friendly.

The minister said that public participation, effective awareness campaigns and segregation of waste at source were essential to address the growing problem of waste in urban areas.

He said that the success of any initiative depended on the active involvement and commitment of all stakeholders at the grassroots level.