Take a step towards holistic wellbeing

Instead of having unrealistic expectations from yourself, get the year started off right by setting small achievable goals to keep your mind and body healthy. On International Mind-Body Wellness Day (December 3), we speak to experts on simple ways to ensure one’s holistic health:

Practice mindful meditation

“Mind-body wellness is achieving harmony in your thoughts, emotions, and body. It’s about creating a balance between the mind and the body to live in a state of peace, love, and happiness. Mindful meditation and deep breathing exercises can really help in this,” says yoga instructor Pallavi Bhalla.

Go on digital detox

In these times, staying away from your gadgets has become almost impossible. But it is crucial to go for digital detox at regular intervals. “It is therapeutic and with little restraint, easily achievable. Put your phone on DND (do-not-disturb) mode, mute social media notifications, and avoid screen time at least an hour before going to bed,” says Dr Amrinder Pal Singh.

Prioritise rest

Wellness coach Sana Sikdar says, “Taking proper rest provides the perfect opportunity for our body and mind to connect and be in sync. Your body can heal only when it is relaxed, and sleep is a great healer.”

Regular exercise a must

Regular workout not just keeps you physically fit, but also helps improve your mental health. A brisk walk, gymming, cycling, and other such activities for at least 30 minutes a day can be a great start, says fitness expert Tarun Kapoor.

Recreational activities

“Take up some old hobby that brings you joy or take up something new. Activities like gardening, pottery, colouring, etc can be really relaxing. Reconnect with your inner child,” says mental health guru Damanjot.

Seek expert help

One of the most crucial things to do is know when to seek help. Having a good support system can be really helpful while facing some struggles. While the support and love of family and friends is a must, it is not necessarily enough. If you feel the need, don’t hesitate to go to a professional for therapy, says psychologist Vineeta Malik.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON