Take strict action against units polluting Buddha Nullah: Ludhiana MP

Meet to review Buddha Nullah revamp project

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal on Wednesday directed the district administration, municipal corporation and Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) to take strict action against the dyeing and dairy units violating environment norms.

These directions were issued after a meeting with officials amid the ongoing hearing by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding Buddha Nullah pollution.

The Rajya Sabha MP said fines will be imposed on those found in violation of norms.

Deputy commissioner Sakshi Sawhney, MC commissioner Sandeep Rishi, officials from PPCB, and staffers of the drainage and rural development departments were among the attendees of the meeting to review the Buddha Dariya rejuvenation project.

The officials from the MC and the PPCB had recently collected samples from 12 locations along the Buddha Nullah for testing. The drive was conducted after directions from the NGT.

MP Seechewal said that government funds were being utilised to clean the Buddha Nullah and officials must ensure strict measures to stop the pollution.

He stressed that punitive action must be taken against those found in violation. He asked officials to ban cattle grazing along the banks of Buddha Nullah where saplings have been planted in recent months.

The MP ordered PPCB officials to take strict action against dyeing industries that are discharging untreated waste into sewer lines. The officials were asked to identify the units releasing hazardous heavy metals into the Buddha Nullah.

During the meeting, the officials discussed various aspects of the rejuvenation project, including solid waste management, functioning of sewage treatment plants (STP)and effluent treatment plants (ETP), among others.

DC Sawhney informed the MP that more than 70 first-information reports (FIRs) were registered in the recent months against dairy owners who were found dumping cow dung into the Buddha Nullah. She said electricity connections were cut in most cases. She asked the MC and PPCB to issue show-cause notices to the defaulting dairy units.