Teacher found dead in car at Panchkula market

A 35-year-old computer teacher from Yamunanagar was found dead in a car in the parking of the busy Sector-11 market on Thursday.

Police received information about the body around 11.30am, following which they identified the deceased as Padam Singh, a native of Yamunanagar, Haryana, said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Vijay Nehra.

He added that when the deceased’s wife was contacted, she identified the body and confirmed that he had left for Panchkula on Wednesday. On Thursday, he called her around 9.30am, complaining he was not feeling well.

Police said the body was found in a Maruti Alto car, which belonged to the deceased’s friend Yadwinder, also a teacher in Yamunanagar.

The body has been sent to the Panchkula civil hospital for post-mortem examination to determine the cause of death. “An autopsy will help establish whether the deceased die due to a sudden heart attack or another reason,” the ACP said.