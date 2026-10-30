Teen stabbed in Mohali village after objecting to smoking; 1 booked

A 15-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed by a youngster with whom he had earlier had a dispute over smoking, in Kauru Majra village near Jagatpura. He sustained injuries to his back and face.

The incident took place on October 24, but the FIR was registered five days later after the hospital forwarded the medico-legal report to the police. (HT File)

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The incident took place on October 24, but the FIR was registered five days later after the hospital forwarded the medico-legal report to the police. The case comes close on the heels of two other stabbing incidents involving youngsters in the tricity, raising concerns over the growing violence in this age group.

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In the latest case, the victim, a Class-8 student at a private school in Mohali, was out for a walk around 8 pm after dinner when the accused, identified as Sumit, allegedly intercepted him and hurled abuses at him. The teenager tried to avoid a confrontation by moving behind a house, but the accused allegedly followed him and stabbed him in the back and face. It was stated that Sumit attempted to stab the victim in the stomach as well, but the teenager pushed him away and fled towards his house. The accused allegedly followed him there but fled after the victim’s father threatened him with a kirpan.

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{{^usCountry}} The teenager was taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he remains under treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The teenager was taken to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he remains under treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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According to the complaint, the two had been at odds for about a month after the victim objected to Sumit allegedly smoking cigarettes and abusing people outside his house. The dispute had escalated into an exchange of slaps, before family members and neighbours intervened and separated them, the complaint stated.

A case under Section 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the accused.

Growing violence among youngsters

October 15: A 17-year-old boy was stabbed to death following an altercation between two groups at a Ramlila event in Sector 41, Chandigarh.

October 27: A hostel student at a private university in Mohali was allegedly stabbed by his roommate following an altercation over switching off a fan.

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