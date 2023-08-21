Sword-wielding teens chase after duo in Mohali’s Phase 3B2, 11 detained

A day after around 15 teenagers, wielding swords and sticks, chased after two youths in the busy Phase 3B2 market, police on Sunday apprehended 11 of the accused, all aged 15 to 17. Mohali police said the motives behind the attack remained unclear. (iStock photo)

The targets of the youths had managed to escape to safety as shocked shoppers watched the attackers run riot around 3 pm on Saturday. Bystanders alerted the police, who rushed to the scene, prompting the accused to flee.

SP (City) Akashdeep Singh said two teenagers were apprehended from the spot, while the others were detained on Sunday. Sources in the police said the accused were students of a nearby government school.

Police said the motives behind the attack remained unclear. “The case is being dealt with sensitively, as all those involved in the incident are minors, and students of Classes 10 and 11. We will reach out to the Juvenile Justice Board and seek their opinion in the matter,” said Gabbar Singh, SHO, Mataur police station.

SSP Sandeep Garg said the matter was under investigation: “No one will be allowed to disrupt the law-and-order situation with any kind of unlawful activities.”

Deputy mayor demands beatbox

Expressing concern over the incident, deputy mayor Kuljit Singh Bedi, who is also the ward councillor, wrote a letter to the SSP, demanding that a beatbox be set up for round-the-clock police presence in the bustling market that receives heavy rush of youngsters.

Arvinder Singh, president of the market association, said it was not a stray incident. “Similar violent clashes have taken place multiple times in the past. Hooliganism is common in the market. Youngsters ride their cars around, honking and playing loud music, leaving shoppers and shopkeepers peeved. The situation is worse during weekends.”

“Residents avoid visiting the market with their families. There is no fear of police or administration. Until police presence increases, the situation will not improve,” said Deepinder Singh, member of the local Resident Welfare Association.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON