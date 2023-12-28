Temperatures marginally rise in Punjab, Haryana; morning fog seen in many parts

Fog reduced visibility at most places in the morning, Met department officials said. Very dense fog was also reported from some places in the two states. HT Image

However, the minimum temperatures settled at a notch above normal limits at most places.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.3 degrees Celsius, which was five notches above normal limits.

Patiala's minimum at 9 degrees Celsius was three notches above normal limits. Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 8.9 degrees Celsius, six notches above normal.

Bathinda, Pathankot and Faridkot also recorded above normal minimum temperatures at 9 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 9.5 degrees Celsius, respectively.

However, Gurdaspur experienced a cold night at 6.5 deg C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 8.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 9.4 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Hisar, Karnal, Rohtak and Sirsa also recorded above normal minimum temperature at 9.1 degrees Celsius, 9.4 degrees Celsius, 10.2 degrees Celsius and 11 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bhiwani, however, experienced a cold night at 7.1 degrees Celsius.