Terror threats dictate traffic curbs on Srinagar-Jammu highway: IGP

Kashmir inspector general of police Sujit Kumar on Thursday said restrictions on civilian traffic during the movement of security force convoys would continue in view of the prevailing terror threats. He said the protocol had been framed keeping past attacks on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway in mind.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police Special Operational Group (SOG) personnel keep vigil on NH 44 (Jammu-Srinagar National Highway) ahead of the Diwali festival, in Udhampur on Thursday. (ANI)

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Kumar, who took over as IGP Kashmir in August, made the remarks at a press conference in Srinagar days after J&K politicians called for doing away with the practice.

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“The security protocol for Srinagar-Jammu Highway had been framed due to the terror attacks on the highway. The threats are still coming continuously. Day in and day out, IEDs are being recovered near the national highway. The security protocol is there, keeping all these things in mind,” he said.

On October 30, a senior minister in the J&K government had expressed concern over the routine halting of civilian traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu NH to facilitate the movement of security force convoys. The minister urged the police to reduce these halts.

“Since this issue is sensitive, there will be discussion with our seniors and other security agencies. Owing to the repeated inputs about militant activities, our teams are alert and working,” the IGP said.

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{{^usCountry}} Following the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, in which a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora on the Srinagar-Jammu NH, killing 40 personnel, security force convoys have been given priority on the NH. The protocol was later also extended to yatra vehicles as well. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Following the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, in which a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into a CRPF convoy at Lethpora on the Srinagar-Jammu NH, killing 40 personnel, security force convoys have been given priority on the NH. The protocol was later also extended to yatra vehicles as well. {{/usCountry}}

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The IGP stated that the number of militants operating in the valley was difficult to ascertain, because their presence was transient.

The IGP said that police were focused on three key areas: to control drug trafficking, cybercrimes and traffic violations.

He said drug trafficking often overlaps with militancy.

“Both militancy and drugs overlap each other to a large extent. This is nothing new for us. The challenge is big, and we are tackling it. Srinagar SSP has sent his teams all across the country to tackle the racket,” he said.

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He said that kingpins are routing drug money into an overground network of militants.

“The money that comes through the narcotics trade is distributed to overground workers (OGWs). How much is its volume, it is difficult to tell the exact figures,” he said.

Sharing data of the past year on the drug-related cases, the IGP said that 1,651 NDPS cases have been registered from January to October in Kashmir zone with 1,941 accused arrested. He said that 1,711 kg of contraband have been recovered, besides ₹1.1 crore in cash. “Properties valuing at ₹154 crore have been attached during the period,” he said.