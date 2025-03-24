Terrorist hideout unearthed in J&K’s Doda

A terrorist hideout was unearthed in a remote forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to recovery of a pistol and some ammunition, officials said on Sunday. A pistol, its three magazines and six rounds and 25 rounds of AK assault rifle were recovered from the hideout, they said, adding no one was arrested during the operation which was conducted on a specific intelligence input following reports of suspicious movement. (HT representative)

The hideout was unearthed during a joint search operation by the special operations group (SOG) of local police and army in Bhalra forest area of Bhaderwah on Saturday, the officials said.

Meanwhile, the officials said a joint search operation by police, army and CRPF is also underway in Gurinal, Thathri and Chatroo forest in adjoining Kishtwar district.

The operation was launched on Thursday after some villagers shared information about the presence of suspected terrorists in the higher reaches, they said.

However, the officials said no contact was established with the suspected persons so far.