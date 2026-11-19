A day after UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria announced freehold rights for eligible allottees in rehabilitation colonies – a development that is set to benefit nearly three lakh persons in 50,000 households – Lok Sabha member Manish Tewari on Wednesday questioned the timing of the move.

According to Tewari, the provisions appeared to cover only original allottees, recorded co-allottees and their eligible legal heirs, subject to their having occupied the dwelling unit for at least seven years before applying. (HT File)

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He said the decision is intended to give political benefit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the municipal corporation elections slated for December.

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Tewari’s statements came a day after a credit war erupted between the BJP and the Congress, with both stating that they have been fighting for the allottees’ rights.

“The announcement comes just three or four days before the model code of conduct kicks in. It is clearly intended to provide political benefit to the local BJP unit,” said Tewari who also pointed out that the issue figured in his manifesto before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The MP further said, “The matter has been pending for 25 years. If it has been brought to partial fruition, it is because in the last two years and five months, I have been persistently raising it in the Lok Sabha, Parliamentary standing committees, and with the Prime Minister, Union home minister, and the Urban development minister.”

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{{^usCountry}} ‘Need to study the fine print’ {{/usCountry}}

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He cautioned that the fine print of the rules needed close scrutiny, alleging that several caveats and conditions could limit their benefits. He said the provisions appeared to cover only original allottees, recorded co-allottees and their eligible legal heirs, subject to their having occupied the dwelling unit for at least seven years before applying.

“Over 90% of the current occupants of houses in these colonies are not original allottees or their legal heirs,” said Tewari, adding that many currently occupying these dwelling units may have purchased it on power of attorney or other such executable legal instruments for transfer of property, and may not stand to benefit.

AAP raises concerns over complicated conditions

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh also raised similar concerns, stating that the BJP has imposed so many complicated conditions for granting ownership rights that it has become almost impossible for poor families to benefit from the scheme. “The biggest question is that when more than 95% of these houses have already been bought and sold, why are ownership rights being granted only to the original allottees? Thousands of families have purchased these houses from other people and have been living in them for years. They possess documents such as power of attorney, sale agreements, wills, payment receipts and other supporting documents. Why are these families being denied ownership rights?” he said.

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Tewari a weekend MP: Tandon

Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon meanwhile said he is surprised by the enthusiasm of local Congress leaders. “If asking parliamentary questions were sufficient to resolve Chandigarh’s long-standing problems, why did so many of these issues remain unresolved during the Congress’ years in power?” he said.

“Tewari arrived on Chandigarh’s political scene barely two-and-a-half years ago, winning the Lok Sabha election by a slender margin. An issue that has remained pending for decades cannot suddenly become the achievement of a politician who entered the picture only recently,” he said.

“These households are set to benefit from historic ownership decisions, and the credit goes to PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria and Chandigarh BJP’s sustained efforts and not to a weekend MP seeking political mileage,” Tandon added.

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