This Hariyali Teej, binge on some classic desi dishes

Monsoon brings along a celebratory spirit and is associated with festivities
Hariyali Teej marks not just the holy union of Lord Shiva and Parvati but also includes a lavish feast of culinary delights. (HT Photos)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 09:05 PM IST
BySubhashree Nanda

Monsoon brings along a celebratory spirit and is associated with festivities. And when are Indian festivities complete without one enjoying some sweet and savoury delicacies with their loved ones.

Hariyali Teej marks not just the holy union of Lord Shiva and Parvati but also includes a lavish feast of culinary delights. Here are some mouth-watering options available in tricity to indulge in this season:

Ghewar

This Rajasthani dessert has a round honeycomb structure and is a huge hit, especially during Teej. Happy Singla, of Mirchi Chaat says, “It’s in great demand this season. We are selling each disc at 200. Pre-orders are coming in. We also have individual-serving pieces at just 40.”

Panner Jalebi

If you are yet to try this variant of jalebi, what better excuse than a festival. This lip-smacking melt-in-mouth sweet dish has a unique taste and texture and pairs well with vanilla ice cream, says Anup Sharma of Nanak Sweets, adding that half kilogram is available at just RS 250.

Malpua

This humble delicacy, when paired with fresh rabri, is a gastronomical delight. “What I love the most about them is that they are bite-sized so one doesn’t feel too guilty about indulging in a couple during Teej festivities,” says Suman Arora, a homemaker. Amrit Sweets, Mohali makes it the best, and two pieces cost just 65 at their outlet, she adds.

Kachori

“Most people ask for some savoury snack to pair well with all the sweet dishes. And what better than khasta kachoris. We have kachoris in Jodhpuri, Kota, dal, and pyaaz variants with the starting range being 40. The Jodhpuri kind is our bestseller,” says Akram, of Kota Kachori.

Bedmi Poori with Aloo Sabzi

This popular meal option is a culinary joy. “The minute the crispy hot pooris, dunked in the spicy and tangy gravy, reach your mouth, you experience a burst of flavours. Although it’s greasy and heavy, but some indulgence is okay,” says Harsha Rawat, a call centre employee. The dish is available at Sindhi Sweets for 185.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc.

