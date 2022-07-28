This Hariyali Teej, binge on some classic desi dishes
Monsoon brings along a celebratory spirit and is associated with festivities. And when are Indian festivities complete without one enjoying some sweet and savoury delicacies with their loved ones.
Hariyali Teej marks not just the holy union of Lord Shiva and Parvati but also includes a lavish feast of culinary delights. Here are some mouth-watering options available in tricity to indulge in this season:
Ghewar
This Rajasthani dessert has a round honeycomb structure and is a huge hit, especially during Teej. Happy Singla, of Mirchi Chaat says, “It’s in great demand this season. We are selling each disc at ₹200. Pre-orders are coming in. We also have individual-serving pieces at just ₹40.”
Panner Jalebi
If you are yet to try this variant of jalebi, what better excuse than a festival. This lip-smacking melt-in-mouth sweet dish has a unique taste and texture and pairs well with vanilla ice cream, says Anup Sharma of Nanak Sweets, adding that half kilogram is available at just RS 250.
Malpua
This humble delicacy, when paired with fresh rabri, is a gastronomical delight. “What I love the most about them is that they are bite-sized so one doesn’t feel too guilty about indulging in a couple during Teej festivities,” says Suman Arora, a homemaker. Amrit Sweets, Mohali makes it the best, and two pieces cost just ₹65 at their outlet, she adds.
Kachori
“Most people ask for some savoury snack to pair well with all the sweet dishes. And what better than khasta kachoris. We have kachoris in Jodhpuri, Kota, dal, and pyaaz variants with the starting range being ₹40. The Jodhpuri kind is our bestseller,” says Akram, of Kota Kachori.
Bedmi Poori with Aloo Sabzi
This popular meal option is a culinary joy. “The minute the crispy hot pooris, dunked in the spicy and tangy gravy, reach your mouth, you experience a burst of flavours. Although it’s greasy and heavy, but some indulgence is okay,” says Harsha Rawat, a call centre employee. The dish is available at Sindhi Sweets for ₹185.
-
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
-
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
-
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
-
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
-
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics