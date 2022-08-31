Three militants killed in Shopian encounter

Security forces killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists on Tuesday in a gunfight in Shopian district of south Kashmir, a senior J&K police officer said.

The encounter was going on at the time of going to press.

According to J&K’s additional DGP, Vijay Kumar, the encounter broke out when a joint team of police, army and CRPF were on an operation in Nagbal village. “The bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as those of Danish Khursheed Bhat of Ladi Imamsahib, Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Amarbugh Imamsahib and Towseef Ahmad Bhat of Chermarag,” said Kumar.

According to the ADGP, the deceased trio were categorised terrorists and were involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilians.

Khursheed Bhat and Wani were active terrorists since August 2021, said the police officer. “They were trying to revive the terror folds by recruiting and motivating gullible youth. Moreover, the killed terrorist Danish Khursheed had earlier escaped from several encounters,” Kumar said, adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered.”