Three militants killed in Shopian encounter
Security forces killed three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists on Tuesday in a gunfight in Shopian district of south Kashmir, a senior J&K police officer said.
The encounter was going on at the time of going to press.
According to J&K’s additional DGP, Vijay Kumar, the encounter broke out when a joint team of police, army and CRPF were on an operation in Nagbal village. “The bodies were retrieved from the site of encounter. They have been identified as those of Danish Khursheed Bhat of Ladi Imamsahib, Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Amarbugh Imamsahib and Towseef Ahmad Bhat of Chermarag,” said Kumar.
According to the ADGP, the deceased trio were categorised terrorists and were involved in several terror crime cases, including attacks on security forces and civilians.
Khursheed Bhat and Wani were active terrorists since August 2021, said the police officer. “They were trying to revive the terror folds by recruiting and motivating gullible youth. Moreover, the killed terrorist Danish Khursheed had earlier escaped from several encounters,” Kumar said, adding that incriminating materials, arms and ammunition were recovered.”
-
Heliports being set up to boost tourism in unexplored areas of HP: Jai Ram
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday inaugurated a heliport built at a cost of ₹3.4 crore at Rampur in Shimla district. The work at Shimla heliport near Sanjauli bypass road, Baddi in Solan district and Rampur have already been completed under UDAN (Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik) scheme, he said. The heliport at Kangnidhar in Mandi was near completion and another is being developed at Manali (DGRE, SASE), Jai Ram said.
-
BJP constitutes committees for HP elections management
The Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday constituted 17 different committees for the management of upcoming elections in a meeting presided over by former speaker Rajiv Bindal. While addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Bindal said the general elections of Himachal were to be held in November end. A meeting of the BJP election management committee was held which was presided over by BJP state president Suresh Kashyap.
-
HP Congress poll panel to deliberate on candidates in Delhi
With the assembly elections just a few months away, the Himachal Pradesh Congress is all geared up for the contest and to stay ahead of the ruling BJP may announce the first list of candidates soon. The Congress has called a meeting of its 20-member election committee for Himachal on September 5 in New Delhi. The Congress has sought applications from the candidates who want to contest the assembly elections till September 1.
-
Delhi woman hit by shooting stones, dies on Manimahesh trek in Himachal
A 19-year-old woman from Delhi died on Tuesday after being hit by shooting stones during the Manimahesh pilgrimage in Bharmour subdivision of Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district . The deceased has been identified as daughter of Gurmit Singh Mehta, Damini. Bharmour subdivisional magistrate Aseem Sood said that the young woman was on a pilgrimage to sacred Manimahesh lake with her family members.
-
HP seeks special assistance from NDRF to compensate monsoon losses
Himachal Pradesh chief secretary RD Dhiman has requested the inter-ministerial central team (IMCT), which was on a three-day visit to the state to assess the damages caused due to monsoon, to recommend special assistance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) against the interim memorandum submitted for losses and damages. The final memorandum will be shared after monsoon season is over, he said during a high-level virtual meeting with the IMCT.
