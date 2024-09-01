Three shot at after spat over staring in Kharar

As many as three people suffered bullet injuries and another was attacked with swords in a violent onslaught following a spat over staring in Kharar, police said on Saturday. Acting swiftly, Kharar police arrested five of the accused on Saturday (HT Photo)

The victims included two brothers and their two friends, who were ambushed by a group of 15 assailants in Kharar’s Rasanheri village around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

The conflict began at a barber shop when one of the accused became enraged over being stared at, prompting him to summon his accomplices and unleash the brutal attack, which left the victims severely injured, said police.

Acting swiftly, police arrested five of the accused on Saturday. A .32-bore pistol and a country made pistol, along with a live cartridge, were recovered from the five accused, identified as Vikas Rana of Badala, Kharar; Honey Boxer of Jalvayu Towers, Kharar; Aman Baidwan of Jhanjeri, Kharar; Deepu of Machhli Kalan, Kharar; and Ravi of Badala, Kharar.

The complainant, Ravi Kumar of Jhanjeri, told police that he, along with Sanvir Singh and Navpreet Singh, was returning home after paying obeisance at a temple in Badala village around 11.30 pm on Thursday.

Sanvir was riding pillion on his motorcycle, while Navpreet was on a separate motorcycle.

Ravi Kumar alleged that as they reached near Rasanheri village, they spotted the accused lying in wait. Noticing their two motorcycles, the accused opened fire with pistols. Three bullet shrapnel hit him in the cheek, forehead and right shoulder, Ravi alleged, adding that Sanvir and Navpreet were also hit.

Scared for their lives, they abandoned their motorcycles and took shelter at a hideout, Ravi said.

After getting to know about the attack, Ravi’s younger brother Aman Kumar rushed towards the spot. Spotting him, two of the accused, Pramod Rana and Ravi, attacked him with swords, leaving him in a pool of blood on the road.

Onlookers alerted the police, who responded to the scene immediately and rushed the victims to the Mohali civil hospital.

Considering the severity of their injuries, doctors referred Ravi, Sanvir and Navpreet to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, while Aman remains admitted at the civil hospital.

According to police, the accused knew the victims for a long time. “Victim Aman and accused Ravi stared at each other at a barber’s shop, leading to an argument and murder threats,” a cop said.

“All victims are out of danger. We have arrested five accused and remain on the trail of the other accused. We have zero tolerance against crime and will not spare anyone involved in street crimes,” said DSP Karan Sandhu.

All accused were booked for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act at the Sadar Kharar police station. Apart from the five arrested accused, the others named in the FIR are Tejinder Singh and Anil Kumar, both from Badala, Kharar; and Pramod Rana from Jhanjeri, besides seven other unidentified accused.

Shots fired over parking dispute in Dera Bassi

Around 90 minutes before the Kharar attack, another firing incident took place in Samgauli village in Dera Bassi following an argument between two cousins over parking of their canter trucks outside their houses.

Six persons were booked for firing two shots at the victim, Ashok, who escaped unhurt.

The accused were identified as Maninder, Satish Kumar and his son Sanjiv Kumar, besides three unidentified persons. Maninder, 30, has been arrested.

Ashok told police that on Thursday, he had stepped out of his home to check his canter truck around 9 pm, where he met his cousin Maninder.

Maninder, who lives near his house, asked him to move his canter truck to make space for his truck. An argument erupted over this, when Satish and Sanjiv also reached the spot and assaulted him, alleged Ashok.

“I rushed towards my house where I stopped near my two associates. While I was sharing the incident with them, all accused reached there. Maninder shouted and asked his accomplice to kill me. Amid the melee, one of them shot two bullets at me. Luckily, I escaped unhurt. As villagers gathered at the spot on hearing the gunshots, the accused fled after issuing murder threats,” Ashok told police.

“All of them are relatives and fired at Ashok over a parking dispute. We have arrested Maninder and will arrest the other accused soon,” a cop privy to the case said.

All accused have been booked under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death or grievous hurt) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and under the Arms Act at the Dera Bassi police station.