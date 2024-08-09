Time absolutely apt, assembly polls in J&K at the earliest: CEC

Without giving any exact deadline, the Chief election commissioner (CEC) of the Election Commission of India, Rajiv Kumar on Friday said, “Time is absolutely right for holding assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir” and that “we are ready to build over the gains of successful parliamentary elections held recently in the region”. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar addresses a press conference, in Jammu, on Friday. (PTI)

The Supreme Court in December last year had issued directions to the Election Commission to hold the much-awaited assembly elections before September 30.

The last assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in November-December 2014.

Consequently, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) with 28 seats and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) with 25 seats had formed a coalition government that fell apart on June 19, 2018.

Winding up two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to review poll preparedness and security scenario, the three-member team headed by Kumar and two election commissioners, Gyanesh Kumar and Dr SS Sandhu, visited Jammu on Friday.

Responding to media queries on Supreme Court’s deadline of September 30, CEC Rajiv Kumar evaded a direct reply and said, “Time is absolutely right for holding elections and we are ready to build over the gains of the parliamentary elections. We will go back to Delhi for a review about availability of forces and the deadline will be kept in mind. Accordingly, we will inform (about the dates) via press conference.”

“During our meeting at Srinagar on Thursday, all political parties unanimously sought immediate elections, and we also want to build over the gains made during recent parliamentary elections,” he said.

The CEC also divulged that the state government officials and enforcement agencies conveyed their readiness for the elections.

“There are challenges but in no way they can be an impediment to holding elections. The government and security forces are capable of dealing with any situation,” said Kumar.

“The Election Commission has done its review. Amarnath Yatra will conclude on August 19 and the final electoral roll after special summary revision will be out on August 20,” he said.

The CEC anticipated more participation of the people and candidates in the upcoming elections compared to parliamentary polls.

When asked about spike in terror attacks in Jammu, he said, “After our review, we are confident and firm in our resolve that such activities, whatever may be the design… even if it’s the design to disrupt electoral process cannot be allowed to happen”.

“The entire world saw the images of beaming faces from J&K during recent parliamentary elections in April and May. The gains made would not be squandered away. With full commitment and resolve, we assure that nothing will be allowed to disrupt the elections,” he asserted.

“Democracy can never be allowed to be held hostage to such activities. Our forces and administration are capable of dealing with any situation that comes in the way,” said Kumar.

“Time has come to give the people of J&K its own government through elections. We are committed to conducting elections at the earliest. We are sure that the people of J&K will give a befitting response to disruptive forces. No internal or external power can derail elections. We have done a full review of the situation, and we are committed to conducting the elections at the earliest. We are sure that the people of J&K will give a befitting response to the disruptive forces, and they will participate with same enthusiasm as and when elections are announced,” he said.

On Thursday, nine political parties, AAP, BJP, BSP, CPI(M), Congress, NC, PDP, Panthers Party (Bhim) and Panthers Party (India) had med the Election Commission team at Srinagar.

The opposition parties sought a level playing field and some of the politicians demanded adequate security cover.

The UT government had recently downgraded the security of some politicians.

Key points

There will be polling station within 2 km

100% CCTV coverage of all the polling booths on the request of political parties

Post delimitation there will be 90 assembly constituencies in J&K (74 general, 9 ST and 7 SC)

Post delimitation, Kashmir has 47 assembly seats and Jammu 43

Total electors 89.87 lakh

26 special polling stations for Kashmiri Pandits in Delhi, Jammu and Udhampur

Form ‘M’ for Kashmiri migrants abolished

Total polling stations 11,838 at 9,100 locations