MLA Gogi flags off torch relay from Ludhiana

To mark the onset of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season-2, a torch relay was flagged off by MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, along with sports personalities of the district, from Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, along with sports personalities of the district, flagging of a torch relay from Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (HT Photo)

Following the tradition of the games, the torch relay will go through every district headquarters in Punjab for a week before the start of season-2 to create awareness about sports. The torch relay at each district will be attended by local eminent sportspersons, sports department personnel, local representatives and district administration officials.

Giving out details, the MLA said , “Last year, the first season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan had ended in Ludhiana, following which the torch relay was flagged off from Ludhiana and after marching all over the state, it will reach Bathinda on August 29, where the second season of the games will be inaugurated.

Notably, the relay will reach Moga on Tuesday and Ferozepur, Tarn Taran, and Amritsar on August 23. Passing on, the torch will set foot in Gurdaspur, Pathankot and Hoshiarpur on August 24, Jalandhar, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar and Rupnagar on August 25, Mohali, Sri Fatehgarh Sahib and Malerkotla on August 27, Patiala, Sangrur and Mansa on August 28, Barnala, Faridkot and Fazilka on August 28 and lastly will land up at Sri Muktsar Sahib and Bathinda on August 29.

Dronacharya Awardee athletics coach Sukhdev Singh Pannu, Hockey Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal, Sports administrator Teja Singh Dhaliwal, SDM Gursimran Singh Dhillon, district sports officer Rupinder Singh Brar were also present on the occasion.