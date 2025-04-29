Tourists behind Morni fire to face action under Forest Act

A day after a forest fire was triggered after some tourists tossed a burning cigarette into dry pine needles in the Morni protected forest area, the forest department has decided to prosecute the accused under the Indian Forest Act. According to available information, majority of the fires recorded in Morni area are attributed to stubble burning. DFO Kaushik said 25 to 30 such incidents came to fore last year. (HT File)

The Chandimandir police station has already booked two persons -- Saurabh and Prabhjeet -- under Sections 326(F) (using fire or explosives to harm any property), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 132 (use of criminal force against public service) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have already been let off on bail.

District forest officer (DFO) Vishal Kaushik, who is also the complainant in the police case, said they are assessing the extent of the damage. However, preliminary assessment indicates it was a ground fire. He further explained that if the tourists are found guilty under the Forest Act, they could face a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. A detailed inquiry has been initiated, and the report is expected soon.

As per information, on Sunday, four youths – two men and two women, had entered the reserved forest area in a car bearing a Punjab registration number. One of them allegedly threw a cigarette in the dry pine needles, which led to a fire. When forest staff attempted to apprehend them, the accused reportedly misbehaved and manhandled the staff before fleeing the scene. However, their vehicle was intercepted at the Berwala Checkpost, and handed over to the police.