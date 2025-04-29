Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 29, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tourists behind Morni fire to face action under Forest Act

ByBrijender Gaur, Panchkula
Apr 29, 2025 09:48 AM IST

District forest officer (DFO) Vishal Kaushik, who is also the complainant in the police case, said they are assessing the extent of the damage. However, preliminary assessment indicates it was a ground fire. He further explained that if the tourists are found guilty under the Forest Act, they could face a fine of up to ₹1 lakh. A detailed inquiry has been initiated, and the report is expected soon.

A day after a forest fire was triggered after some tourists tossed a burning cigarette into dry pine needles in the Morni protected forest area, the forest department has decided to prosecute the accused under the Indian Forest Act.

According to available information, majority of the fires recorded in Morni area are attributed to stubble burning. DFO Kaushik said 25 to 30 such incidents came to fore last year. (HT File)
According to available information, majority of the fires recorded in Morni area are attributed to stubble burning. DFO Kaushik said 25 to 30 such incidents came to fore last year. (HT File)

The Chandimandir police station has already booked two persons -- Saurabh and Prabhjeet -- under Sections 326(F) (using fire or explosives to harm any property), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharge of duty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), and 132 (use of criminal force against public service) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). They have already been let off on bail.

District forest officer (DFO) Vishal Kaushik, who is also the complainant in the police case, said they are assessing the extent of the damage. However, preliminary assessment indicates it was a ground fire. He further explained that if the tourists are found guilty under the Forest Act, they could face a fine of up to 1 lakh. A detailed inquiry has been initiated, and the report is expected soon.

According to available information, majority of the fires recorded in Morni area are attributed to stubble burning. DFO Kaushik said 25 to 30 such incidents came to fore last year.

As per information, on Sunday, four youths – two men and two women, had entered the reserved forest area in a car bearing a Punjab registration number. One of them allegedly threw a cigarette in the dry pine needles, which led to a fire. When forest staff attempted to apprehend them, the accused reportedly misbehaved and manhandled the staff before fleeing the scene. However, their vehicle was intercepted at the Berwala Checkpost, and handed over to the police.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Tourists behind Morni fire to face action under Forest Act
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On