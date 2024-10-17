Traffic congestion begins as VIP descend, brace for more today

Traffic congestion has started in Panchkula and Chandigarh amid traffic restrictions for VIP meetings and movement of home minister Amit Shah ahead of Nayab Singh Saini’s election as the leader of the Haryana BJP legislature party on Wednesday. Restrictions will also be in place on Madhya Marg from Dhillon Barrier to Railway light point and right turn towards Kishangarh Chowk till Hotel The Lalit from 2 pm to 2.30 pm. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

With Saini set to take oath as the chief minister of Haryana at Shalimar Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Thursday morning in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and other senior party leaders, curbs will continue to be in place in both cities.

On Wednesday, those commuting between Panchkula and Chandigarh in the morning and evening were the worst affected, as heavy barricading was in place around Sector 5, Panchkula. Serpentine queues were also witnessed near Tribune Chowk in Chandigarh.

On Thursday, in view of the swearing-in ceremony, the routes around Shalimar Ground will remain closed to public till 3 pm. These include Bella Vista/Shaheed Major Sandeep Sankhla Chowk (left side), Hafed Chowk, Sector 4-5 light point, Tawa Chowk/Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk, Sector 9-10 light point, Sector 8-9 light point, and Shakti Bhawan Chowk/Geeta Chowk.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police also issued a fresh advisory for Thursday. Traffic movement will be restricted on Dakshin Marg (Airport light point to Tribune Chowk), Purv Marg (Tribune Chowk to Transport light point), Madhya Marg (Transport light point to Dhillon Barrier) as well as Transport light point to Matka Chowk from 11 am to 1 pm.

Restrictions will also be in place on Madhya Marg from Dhillon Barrier to Railway light point and right turn towards Kishangarh Chowk till Hotel The Lalit from 2 pm to 2.30 pm.

Additionally, commuters should avoid the roads from Hotel The Lalit towards Kishangarh Chowk till Railway light point; on Madhya Marg from Railway light point to Transport light point; on Purv Marg from Transport light point to Tribune Chowk; and on Dakshin Marg from Tribune Chowk to Airport light point from 5.15 pm to 6.15 pm and from 7.15 pm to 8.15 pm.

Additional restrictions or diversions may also be imposed as required.

Chandigarh declared ‘no-flying zone’

Due to the scheduled VIP movement, the Chandigarh administration has declared the entire city a “no-flying zone” for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) from October 16 to October 18.

District magistrate Vinay Pratap Singh issued the directive under Section 163 of the Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. However, the ban will not apply to law enforcement agencies, including police, paramilitary forces, the air force, SPG personnel or any individuals authorised by the competent government authority.

Any violation of this directive could lead to strict action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as other relevant legal provisions, the order added.