Tribunal awards 14 lakh to family of electrician who died in road mishap

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, awarded compensation of ₹14.7 lakh to the family of an electrician who lost his life in a road accident that took place in 2020. The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal, Chandigarh, awards ₹ 14 lakh to family of electrician who died in road mishap. (HT)

The claim petition was filed by the deceased’s wife, Maya, 49, and her son Japneet Singh, 24, of Mohali. The case had been filed against the accused car owner Kamaljit Singh of Mohali, his daughter Gurpreet Kaur and car’s insurer The Oriental Insurance Company Ltd, Chandigarh, under Motor Vehicle Act, 1988.

The petitioners had sought ₹75 lakh compensation after Paramjit Singh died after being hit by the accused’s car.

On May 8, 2020, when Singh, who was riding a bicycle reached near Selvi Park in Phase 10, a speeding car struck him. Singh suffered critical injuries and was rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh, in a police vehicle. Later, he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, on the same night.

On June 17, he succumbed to his injuries at PGIMER.

The driver and owner of the car involved said that no accident as alleged had ever taken place. Instead, they accused the victim of negligence, saying that he was peddling in a zig-zag manner.

The insurance company alleged that the petition has been filed just to grab the compensation, in collusion with the respondents (driver and owner of the car). Singh died a natural death, and they are not entitled for any compensation, added the insurer.

It added that the driver of the offending vehicle’s driver was not negligent, but was not holding a valid driving licence at the time of accident.

After hearing both sides, the tribunal observed: “Both the claimants are awarded a sum of ₹14,71,321 in equal share along with interest @ 7.5% per annum from the date of filing of the petition till realisation as compensation payable by respondents no.1 to 3 (driver, owner and insurer) whose liability shall be joint as well as several.”