Triennial National Convention in Panchkula: War widows share sacrifices beyond the battlefield

The widows of fallen war heroes shared stories of sacrifices families of the soldiers make beyond the battlefield, during the Triennial National Convention held on Saturday. The convention brought together widows of highly decorated bravehearts, who delved into the hardships they endured after their spouses’ supreme sacrifice. Members of ‘War Decorated India’ during the association’s convention-cum-reunion in Panchkula on Saturday. (Sant Arora/HT)

“My son was only three months old, and my daughter just two years when my husband passed away during deployment the Indian peace-keeping force (IPKF) in Sri Lanka in 1988. My life was shattered and my world crumbled,” recounted Balbir Kaur, 70, with her voice trembling with emotion.

Similar tales of heartbreak and resilience resonate among other war widows, also known as veer naris, who grapple with the harsh realities of life without their spouses.

Balbir Kaur, wife of Late Lance Naik Mohinder Singh, who was posthumously awarded the Vir Chakra, a wartime military bravery award, in 1991, shared her heart-wrenching journey.

“It was challenging to raise two children without my husband. I encountered numerous obstacles and endured tough times, but with the support of my mother and brother, I managed to nurture my children,” Balbir said, and added that she later got a clerk job in Jalandhar and relocated from Gurdaspur.

From tragedy to triumph

Lily Bawa, 72, widow of the late Lieutenant Colonel Inder Bal Singh Bawa, said, “I was 35 when he passed away. He served as a commanding officer in the IPKF in Sri Lanka and died in 1987. He was honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra, the second highest military decoration for bravery in the face of the enemy.”

“It was an incredibly challenging period, especially facing society as a young widow. Despite the hardships, I resolved to embody the spirit of a soldier, as it was the greatest tribute I could pay to my husband. I focused on raising my children with good values, aiming to mould them into good citizens”, added Bawa.

Lily Bawa served as a municipal councillor in Panchkula twice. She currently manages a gas agency offered to her in 1989 and participates in social welfare endeavours. Her son is a Brigadier and posted in Patiala and her daughter is employed at Microsoft.

From grief to giving back

Chitra Devi, 70, widow of the late Sepoy Ansuya Prasad, Mahar Regiment, shared the tale of her husband’s sacrifice during the Bangladesh war.

Prasad volunteered for a crucial mission, crawling towards an enemy position armed with grenades. Despite fatal wounds, he broke into the enemy’s stronghold, allowing our troops to seize the objective in Operation Cactus Lily on the eastern front.

She added that Prasad was just 17 when he passed away and was honoured with the Maha Vir Chakra. At the time, I got a salary of ₹28 and he was awarded ₹100 for the Maha Vir Chakra. The compensation was subsequently increased and made better in 2014.

Chitra recalled, “I received a letter from then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at a tender age, urging me to marry Prasad’s younger brother and carry on with life. I complied and married in New Delhi, but we eventually separated. I now oversee an non-governmental organisation named after Ansuya Prasad, aiding war widows in Uttarakhand by providing information on compensations and schemes.”