Ludhiana: Miscreants kidnap truck driver in Khanna, rob him of 18,000

A gang of six men kidnapped a truck driver in an SUV after thrashing him at national highway in Khanna. The victim borrowed a mobile phone from one of the commuters and informed his employer. (HT File Photo)

The miscreants dropped the driver at Beeja-Payal road after robbing him of ₹18,000 on Friday evening. Before fleeing, the accused damaged the SIM card but returned the truck driver’s mobile phone to him.

The city 2 police of Khanna reached the spot and initiated investigation. The police lodged an FIR against unidentified robbers.

The victim Mohammad Hussain of Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir said that he was crossing from Khanna in his truck and parked the vehicle on the service lane at national highway near Ramgarhia Bhawan to sleep inside the truck.

He noticed that two men were knocking at the window and asked him to open it, while two of their accomplices tried to enter the truck cabin from the other window.

The truck driver said that sensing danger, he tried to start the truck and flee, but failed.

Hussain said that the accused forced him to come out of the vehicle and assaulted. They accused kidnapped him in an SUV without number plate and robbed him of ₹18,000 and his mobile phone.

ASI Charanjit Singh, who is investigating the case, said that as the victim had suffered injuries, he was rushed to hospital. The police lodged an FIR under section 379-B of the IPC against unidentified accused. The police are scanning the CCTVs installed on the national highway to identify the robbers.