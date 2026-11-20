The Himachal Pradesh high court allowed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to conduct a survey of affected properties to ascertain the actual extent of damage and determine necessary safety measures.

The petitioners also assured the HC of all necessary cooperation to NHAI for the survey from the residents. (HT Photo for representation)

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The HC was hearing the petition relating to widespread structural damage to residential buildings owing to construction of twin tunnels in Shimla’s densely populated Shantibihar and Lower Cemetery areas. NHAI has already reiterated before the HC that it will not “resume tunnelling activities until the IIT Roorkee expert team gives its approval on safety aspects”.

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A single bench of justice Sandeep Sharma, while hearing a writ petition filed by affected residents on November 17, clarified that there was no restraint on NHAI conducting a building construction survey during the pendency of the case. The court observed, “The exercise was necessary to establish the actual damage, if any, caused to residential houses and to enable the authorities to take appropriate safety measures wherever required”.

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{{^usCountry}} The petitioners also assured the HC of all necessary cooperation to NHAI for the survey from the residents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The petitioners also assured the HC of all necessary cooperation to NHAI for the survey from the residents. {{/usCountry}}

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A number of affected residents have approached the HC, alleging that the NHAI and the executing construction company deviated from the earlier surveyed alignment and diverted the underground tunnel route beneath inhabited areas without obtaining requisite environmental and other statutory permissions and without following prescribed construction norms.

The residents of Sanjauli, had moved the HC saying that NHAI has resorted to construction of twin tunnels without following the safety measures, as a result, large number of houses situated on the upper side of the tunnel are in danger.

At least 16 buildings in the vicinity have developed similar structural damage, triggering panic among nearly 1,000 local families residing in one of the most densely populated areas of Shimla.

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The petition averred that though in original plans for construction of Shimla Bypass project on NH 05, there was no proposal to construct twin tunnel and bypass was proposed to be constructed through Chhakrail, Bhatta Kufar and Dhalli as a surface highway. The petitioners pointed out that the NHAI had not only acquired the land which was to be used for surface highway through Chhakrail, Bhatta Kufar and Dhalli, but compensation to the tune of approximately ₹600 crore was disbursed among the various land and house owners. On account of aforesaid acquisition, approximately 88 families have been already displaced as their houses were demolished.

“Subsequently, without there being any plausible justification, NHAI abandoned the idea of making a surface highway and proposed to construct a twin tunnel from Chalauthi, Sanjauli to Bhatta Kufar,” the petitioners said.

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The petition pointed out that during construction of the twin tunnel, many houses have already suffered cracks and in the recent past, houses of the petitioners were also declared unsafe.

The residents have been demanding a high-level independent technical committee comprising experts in geology, geotechnical engineering, structural engineering, tunnel engineering and rock mechanics to investigate the circumstances leading to the damage.