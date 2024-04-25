 Two field fires reported in Ludhiana, crops damaged - Hindustan Times
Two field fires reported in Ludhiana, crops damaged

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 26, 2024 05:22 AM IST

Fires in wheat fields at Rampur & stubble stacks at Mithewal villages caused heavy financial losses. Farmers seek compensation; fire tenders doused flames.

The fire incident at the wheat fields of Rampur village caused thousands of heaps to burn down and resulted in heavy financial losses for the people. Another fire broke out in stacks of stubble on Thursday at Mithewal village in Machhiwara area.

Bales of straw stocked at a field in Melewal village caught fire in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Bales of straw stocked at a field in Melewal village caught fire in Ludhiana on Thursday. (HT Photo)

According to the information, the wheat at around 10 acres of land gutted in fire. The farmers are seeking immediate compensation for the same. Moreover, the fire tenders reached the spot and doused the flames in around three hours.

In the second incident at Mithewal village, a private company had stacked thousands of heaps in a field after collecting the stubble. They caught fire unexpectedly and caused one lakh heaps of stubble to burn down, along with the tractor trolley parked nearby. The company employees struggled to save the tractor, but the trolley burnt down in the blaze. The fire also engulfed a farmer’s barn nearby, causing damage to his crop as well. The farmers in the surrounding area struggled to save their crops from the flames.

The fire brigade vehicles of Samrala and Doraha rushed to extinguish the blaze, but until the vehicles reached Machhiwara, significant damage had already been occurred.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Two field fires reported in Ludhiana, crops damaged
