Two held for drug peddling, 3.5 kg opium recovered

The PAU police arrested two accused of drug peddling and recovered 3.5 kg opium from their possession. The accused have been identified as Gagan, a resident of Gurbaksh Nagar, Amritsar, and Ravi Kumar alias Bholu, a resident of Panch Peer Colony, Ludhiana.

A case has been registered against the duo under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The police received information that the accused were en route to supply opium to their customers while riding a scooter. Acting swiftly, the police set up a checkpoint on the Talwara-Barnhara Road and nabbed the accused.

When frisked, the police recovered 3.5 kg opium from their possession. During preliminary questioning, the accused admitted to sourcing the opium from Amritsar.

The sub-inspector added that the police are conducting a detailed investigation and expect more revelations in the case. The police are checking their forward and backward links.