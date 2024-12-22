Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Dec 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Two held for drug peddling, 3.5 kg opium recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Dec 23, 2024 05:26 AM IST

A case has been registered against the duo under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

The PAU police arrested two accused of drug peddling and recovered 3.5 kg opium from their possession. The accused have been identified as Gagan, a resident of Gurbaksh Nagar, Amritsar, and Ravi Kumar alias Bholu, a resident of Panch Peer Colony, Ludhiana.

When frisked, the police recovered 3.5 kg opium from their possession. (HT File)
When frisked, the police recovered 3.5 kg opium from their possession. (HT File)

A case has been registered against the duo under sections 18, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Sub-inspector Ashwani Kumar, who is investigating the case, stated that the police arrested the accused following a tip-off. The police received information that the accused were en route to supply opium to their customers while riding a scooter. Acting swiftly, the police set up a checkpoint on the Talwara-Barnhara Road and nabbed the accused.

When frisked, the police recovered 3.5 kg opium from their possession. During preliminary questioning, the accused admitted to sourcing the opium from Amritsar.

The sub-inspector added that the police are conducting a detailed investigation and expect more revelations in the case. The police are checking their forward and backward links.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On