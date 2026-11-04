Two Panchkula residents duped of 8 lakh separate cyber frauds

Two Panchkula residents, including a 49-year-old army personnel posted at the Kalka cantonment, allegedly lost a combined ₹8 lakh in separate cyber frauds, prompting the Cyber Crime police to register first information reports (FIRs) on Tuesday.

Police registered FIRs under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in both cases. (HT File)

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In the first case, army personnel Dharamveer Vardhan said he had undergone bypass surgery and was diabetic. After someone suggested a doctor, he searched for appointment details on October 22 and called a number. The caller asked him to book an appointment through an app by paying ₹5 and sent him a link. Although the payment failed, he received an alert about a ₹1 debit and blocked his SBI account. On October 28, ₹5,000 was deducted from his PNB account, followed by ₹95,000 from another account. He reported a total loss of ₹1 lakh.

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In the second case, 26-year-old Sudhir Kumar Tiwari of Abhaypur, who works at TATA in Sector 19, allegedly lost ₹7 lakh on October 10. He received multiple transaction alerts after returning home from work. Unable to contact his bank, he lodged a complaint through the national cyber crime helpline 1930.

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{{^usCountry}} Police registered FIRs under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4)(cheating), 336(3)(making a false document), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 340 (using forged document as genuine), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in both cases. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police registered FIRs under sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 318(4)(cheating), 336(3)(making a false document), 338 (forgery of valuable security), 340 (using forged document as genuine), and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in both cases. {{/usCountry}}

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