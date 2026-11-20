The Himachal Pradesh Drug Control Administration, working closely with the Uttar Pradesh Food and Drug Administration (UP FDA), has uncovered an unauthorised drug manufacturing and storage facility in Rajpura, Nalagarh, in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district.

During the search operation, the team discovered an unauthorised premises operating without any manufacturing licence issued by the Himachal Pradesh drug control administration. (HT Photo for representation)

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Officials seized 67,000 antibiotic tablets, about 6,500 capsules of Pregabalin 300 mg, and roughly 100 kg of printed aluminium foil bearing other pharmaceutical companies’ logos. Following the recovery, two persons present at the premises were also arrested.

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The action was initiated following an information received from the Uttar Pradesh FDA regarding the recovery of certain drugs in Uttar Pradesh, which had been found to be substandard and were also suspected to be spurious.

Acting promptly on the information shared by UP FDA, Dr Manish Kapoor, state drugs controller, Himachal Pradesh, constituted dedicated teams of drug inspectors to investigate the source and verify the suspected manufacturing premises in the Rajpura area of Nalagarh.

During the search operation, the team discovered an unauthorised premises operating without any manufacturing licence issued by the Himachal Pradesh drug control administration. The premises, comprising certain rooms in a building at Rajpura, Nalagarh contained plant and machinery apparently intended for drug manufacturing, along with substantial quantities of medicines and pharmaceutical packaging material.

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{{^usCountry}} The enforcement team seized approximately 67,000 tablets of various antibiotics and around 6,500 capsules of Pregabalin 300 mg. In addition, approximately 100 kg of printed aluminium foil bearing the branding of certain other pharmaceutical companies was recovered and seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The enforcement team seized approximately 67,000 tablets of various antibiotics and around 6,500 capsules of Pregabalin 300 mg. In addition, approximately 100 kg of printed aluminium foil bearing the branding of certain other pharmaceutical companies was recovered and seized. {{/usCountry}}

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Taking cognisance of the evidence collected during the operation and the apparent involvement of two persons present at the premises, the drug inspectors arrested both individuals under the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Further investigation is underway to establish the source, manufacturing network and intended distribution channels of the seized medicines.

Searches conducted at suspected locations in Baddi

During the operation, an informer accompanying the Uttar Pradesh Police special task force (STF) also provided leads regarding two additional suspected locations in the Baddi industrial area. Responding immediately, Dr Manish Kapoor constituted two separate dedicated teams of drug inspectors to conduct searches at these locations.

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At the first location, the team found that the premises were operating as a food-related facility under a valid FSSAI licence. No drug-related violation or recovery of medicines was detected during the search.

At the second location, the team verified that the premises also held a valid wholesale drug licence in a dedicated space. As a precautionary regulatory measure, samples of the medicines available there were drawn for testing and further examination to ascertain their quality and compliance with applicable regulatory standards.