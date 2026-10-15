Unauthorised occupation of government bungalows: J&K HC seeks official policy on govt housing for politicians

Adjudicating a public interest litigation (PIL) on unauthorised occupation of government bungalows by politicians, a division bench of the Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court has asked the administration to enumerate official housing policy on government accommodation for politicians including former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad and former J&K BJP chief Ravinder Raina.

The bench asked the administration to explain the rules under which the committee could permit political leaders to retain government accommodation. (HT Photo for representation)

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The fresh direction by the HC chief justice Dr Pushpendra Singh Bhati and justice Rajesh Sekhri stems from a submission by the administration that former CM Ghulam Nabi Azad and former J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina could retain their official bungalows till March 2027.

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The administration submitted before the HC that a designated committee had recommended continuing the allotments, following which the estates department allowed the two leaders to retain the residences until March 2027 or the next review, whichever is earlier.

The PIL has been filed by SK Bhalla. Senior additional advocate general Monika Kohli, who appeared on behalf of the administration, submitted before the division bench that the designated committee had considered the cases of Azad and Raina on August 14.

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{{^usCountry}} She said its recommendations were subsequently placed before the competent authority, which approved the continued allotments. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said its recommendations were subsequently placed before the competent authority, which approved the continued allotments. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench asked the administration to explain the rules under which the committee could permit political leaders to retain government accommodation.

“On such submissions, the court posed a question to Monika Kohli, learned Senior AAG: What is the policy in the UT of J&K governing the retention of government accommodation applied in this case, and from where does the designated committee derive its power to decide whether political figures should retain such accommodation?” the division bench stated in its order.

The AAG sought time to file an affidavit and assist the court on the question of a uniform policy for political leaders retaining government accommodation. The court accepted the request and listed the matter for November 12.

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Petitioner’s counsel, advocate Sheikh Shakeel Ahmed, however, argued that unauthorised occupation of government accommodation could not be justified on security grounds.

Ahmed also referred to a December 26, 2022, order in which a division bench had declined to protect certain people from eviction from government properties on security grounds.

He also cited various judgments of the Supreme Court and the Delhi high court in similar cases of unauthorised occupation of government accommodation by politicians in total violation of the precedence.