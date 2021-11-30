Under-trial escapes Chandigarh police custody from Mohali court

An under-trial escaped from the Chandigarh police custody on Monday, when he was taken to the Mohali court premises for a hearing.

Identified as Ashish Goyal, 45, the accused was lodged in Burail jail in a cheating case and was brought to Mohali district court in another case, which was registered under Section 174-A (non-appearance in response to a proclamation under Section 82 of Act 2 of 1974) against him at Mataur police station.

As per information, on Monday, he was escorted by assistant sub-inspector (ASI) and head constable of Chandigarh Police to Mohali court. He was to be produced before the court of chief judicial magistrate (CJM), but his advocate was not present so the judge asked him to come after lunch, following which all three headed towards the canteen area. The accused asked ASI Brampal for a mobile phone to speak to his lawyer and while talking over the phone, he went towards the main gate and escaped.

Chandigarh Police immediately contacted Sohana police station and its in-charge Bhagwant Singh reached the court with a police party. Singh said a message has been flashed to all PCR parties and CCTV footage is being checked. We are hopeful of arresting him soon. A case under Sections 224 (resistance to lawful apprehension) and 225 of IPC has been registered. “It seems it was all pre-planned,” said the SHO said. As per eyewitness, the accused ran and sat in the car, and fled.