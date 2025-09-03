Unprecendented rain in Chandigarh tricity, Sukhna floodgates opened for 9th time

The tricity of Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali received heavy rain overnight, prompting the authorities to open two floodgates of Sukhna Lake for the record ninth time this monsoon as the wet spell entered the fourth consecutive day on Wednesday. Commuters driving through a waterlogged road in Phase 11 Mohali during heavy rain on Wednesday morning. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Chandigarh got 63.6mm of rainfall overnight till 8.30am on Wednesday and heavy rain was in store for the tricity along with thunderstorm activity during the day.

According to the weatherman, the western disturbance affecting the region is still active and its interaction with the monsoon system is responsible for the heavy spell being witnessed since Sunday. The system is likely to start losing its effect from Thursday onwards.

Water flowing over the bridge at Bapu Dham in Sector 26, Chandigarh, after the Sukhna Lake floodgates were opened on Wednesday morning. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

Following incessant rain in the catchment area, the Chandigarh administration opened two of the three floodgates of Sukhna Lake on Wednesday morning after the water level of the lake crossed the danger mark of 1,163 feet. The excess water of the lake was released into the Ghaggar river through the Sukhna Choe. According to officials, one floodgate was opened around 7.30am and the second gate was around 9am. This is the ninth time the floodgates have been opened this season.

A part of the road that caved in on the road from Sector 5 to Sector 26 near the Chandigarh Golf Course on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

In view of the situation, district commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has banned the entry to Sukhna Choe, Patiala Ki Rao and other water bodies in Chandigarh, which are running along the danger mark. Besides, the Ghaggar river also continues to be in spate.

The Chandigarh administration has ordered the closure of all schools in the city on Wednesday, while all educational institutions are already closed in Mohali till Thursday. Panchkula deputy commissioner Monica Gupta has ordered the closure of all schools in the Morni block, Barwala, Pinjore and Raipur Rani blocks on Wednesday.

Chandigarh has been put under yellow alert on Wednesday. Light to moderate spells of rain would continue on September 4 and 5.

The city has been seeing continuous rain since Sunday, with the activity peaking on Monday when 76.5mm overnight and 23.4mm during the day was recorded, making it the wettest September day in three years.

On Tuesday, the observatory in Sector 39 recorded 43mm of rainfall, including 40.8mm overnight and 2mm during the day.

Due to the incessant rain, the minimum temperature in Chandigarh fell from 21.9°Celsius on Tuesday to 21.6°Celsius on Wednesday, which is 3.7° below normal.