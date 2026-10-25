UP paddy seized, Karnal commission agent booked

An FIR has been registered against a commission agent for allegedly selling paddy brought from Uttar Pradesh at Karnal’s Indri grain market, officials said on Saturday. The action comes following an inspection by Indri SDM Raman Gupta at the grain market following complaints about arrival of parmal rice from the neighbouring state despite a ban.

The action comes following an inspection by Indri SDM Raman Gupta at the grain market following complaints about arrival of parmal rice from the neighbouring state despite a ban. (HT)

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Indri market committee secretary Amit Kumar said that the SDM seized two trolleys full of paddy on October 22 . “Each trolley was loaded with approximately 160 quintals of paddy. The commission agent failed to provide any clarification regarding where the paddy was sourced from,” he said, adding that the Indri police station registered an FIR as irregularities were discovered on the eKharid portal.

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Karnal deputy commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma said the administration would continue to monitor the procurement process in the mandis and action would be taken if irregularities are discovered. “So far, 4.77 lakh MT of crop has arrived in various mandis of the district,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram) spokesperson Bahadur Singh Mehla alleged that traders, arhtiyas and rice millers were facilitating the entry of cheaper paddy from UP in connivance with officials of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board.

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{{^usCountry}} Last year, a multi-crore paddy procurement scam was unearthed in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts. A total of 10 cases were registered and over 30 officials and millers were arrested. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last year, a multi-crore paddy procurement scam was unearthed in Karnal, Yamunanagar and Kurukshetra districts. A total of 10 cases were registered and over 30 officials and millers were arrested. {{/usCountry}}

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