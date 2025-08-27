Uproar in HP assembly over industries, CM accuses previous govt of selling state’s interests

The Himachal Pradesh government will amend the industrial policy of 2019 giving incentives and concessions, including subsidised power to attract investment. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur along with BJP legislators staging a walkout from assembly during the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha monsoon session, in Shimla on Tuesday. (Deepak Sansta/ HT)

This was announced by the chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as well as industries minister Harshwardhan Chahuhan on Tuesday during the question hour in the ongoing monsoon session of the Himachal Pradesh assembly.

This comes in the backdrop of the 115 industrial units closing down in Himachal Pradesh from August 2022 to July 2025 rendering 3,350 people unemployed of which 55 industrial units were opened with change in lease agreement giving employment to 3,918 people.

The CM lashed out at the predecessor Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government for offering “customised packages” to industrial units while accusing them of “selling interests of Himachal” leading to uproar in the House.

Cornering the predecessor BJP government, the CM accused the BJP of “looting the wealth of the state in the name of the customised package.”

He said, “Kinvan Pharma Limited Company was given 300 bighas of land in Nalagarh in 2021 at the rate of ₹1 per square meter. Apart from this, SMPP Ammunition Private Limited was also given 800 acres of land in 2021 while Indo Farm Private Limited Company was given 30 acres of land in 2021. There is a smell of corruption in giving 800 acres i.e. 4,000 bigha land to a company. Even the entire Shimla is not settled in 4,000 bigha land”.

The CM said, “This package was given after the implementation of GST, if excise or VAT was applicable, the state would have benefited from it”. He added, “The state government is collecting all the information regarding this customised package. Strict action will be considered against whoever has looted or allowed the state’s wealth to be looted”.

“We will probe into the grant of customised package by the previous BJP regime to some investors at Re 1 per unit along with 100% exemption in stamp duty, subsidised power and water and take action accordingly,” announced Sukhu while adding that the large chunks of land were given at Re 1 per sq m to these investors.

Raising strong objection, the opposition moved out of the House raising slogans.

The issue came up in response to a question of BJP MLA from Jaswan, Bikram Singh during Question Hour where he had sought information regarding total industrial investment in the state from January 2023 till now and the units which had shut down.

Harshwardhan Chauhan while replying to the question has said that 380 projects with an investment of ₹5,891 crore had come into the state since January 2023. Besides, the expansion of 205 old industries at a cost of ₹5,600 crore had taken place, he added.

He also informed that the industries department had taken part in three investor meets held at Mumbai, UAE and in Shimla. “A total of 24 MoUs were signed at Shimla with an investment of ₹6,210 crore, resulting in the creation of 7,438 jobs,” he said. He added that the Bulk Drug Park was being set up with an investment of ₹10,000 crore, which would create 15,000 job opportunities.

Speaking to mediapersons outside the Assembly after leaving the House in protest, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said, “After the Congress government came to power, it has destroyed the industrial sector. During the BJP government’s tenure, Himachal got the Medical Devices Park and Bulk Drug Park. But the present government has completely failed to save industries. Not a single major industry has been established in the past three years. Instead, steep hikes in electricity tariffs are forcing industries to move out of Himachal. People in the government are involved in corruption.”

“Industries are migrating because of the Congress government’s anti-industry approach. Policies have been framed in such a way that entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to survive in the state,” said Bikram Singh.

BJP MLA and former power minister Sukhram Chaudhary said, “The government is not serious about promoting industry. Industrialists who invested in Himachal are being harassed instead of being supported.”

Pandemonium leads to adjournment till lunch

Pandemonium was witnessed in the assembly on Tuesday over the reference to “corruption” prompting the speaker to adjourn the House till lunch time.

The commotion started after speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said the word “corruption” cannot be used unless it is backed with proof. He expunged aspersions cast on the previous BJP regime on grant of concessions given to investors from the house record.

Sukhu urged the speaker not to expunge the remarks made by him on grant of concessions by the previous BJP regime. He claimed that the government has proof of the irregularities.

Giving his ruling, Pathania said he will run the House as per Rules. “Contemptuous charges made by MLAs without reference to rules will not be allowed. Indecent words which are provocative and create tension will not be part of the record,” ruled the speaker.